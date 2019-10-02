Prep boys’ soccer
Macomb 4, Orion-Sherrard 0: Orion-Sherrard dropped its season record to 11-7 after Wednesday's home loss. Trey Erdmann recorded five saves in the loss. Orion-Sherrard is in action next at its own tournament, taking on Abingdon-Avon at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Galesburg tops Orion: The Galesburg Silver Streaks hold off the Orion Chargers 25-19, 25-21 in non-conference action. Lauren Livingston posted five kills and four digs while teammate Maddie Carlson added in 14 assists for the Silver Streaks. Orion statistics were not reported.
Princeville beats MerCo.: The Mercer County Golden Eagles dropped a 25-11, 21-25, 25-10 Lincoln Trail Conference decision to Princeville. Karli Stineman had six kills, four aces, nine digs and two blocks to lead the Golden Eagles. Teammate Bella Cuellar added a kill, 13 digs, and two blocks.
SPHL
Storm sign Atwell: The Quad City Storm signed defenseman Aaron Atwell to their training camp roster Wednesday.
Atwell, 29, played 11 games last season with the Peoria Rivermen, tallying two assists. He also played 28 games with the Federal Hockey League's Danville Dashers, scoring one goal and adding 16 assists.
Atwell has spent most of the past six seasons in the FHL, but also played 17 Southern Professional Hockey League games as a rookie with the Fayetteville FireAntz in the 2012-13 season. The Toronto native tallied four assists with Fayetteville.
The Storm open training camp Oct. 9.