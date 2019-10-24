Prep volleyball
Bureau Valley drops Kewanee: The Kewanee Boiler girls lost their regular season finale to the Bureau Valley Storm 25-23, 25-22. Kendall Bennison led Kewanee in assists (11) and blocks (1) and was one of four on the team with an ace in the Three Rivers Conference match. Kewanee finished the regular season 14-20-1 (4-8 TRAC) and will play in the regionals at Princeton.
Rams sweep Rockets: Riverdale took down Three Rivers Conference rival Rockridge 25-16, 25-18. Sidney Garrett led the Rams in kills (8) and blocks (4). Nicole Sedam led the Rockets in assists (8) and digs (9). Rockridge won both the sophomore and freshman matches.
QC college women's volleyball
St. Ambrose drops close match against St. Francis: The Bees fought hard but fell just short against CCAC rival St. Francis 27-25, 24-26, 25-18, 19-25, 17-15. Jenny Koerner led St. Ambrose with 21 kills and Amber Tomlin had 55 assists. The Queen Bees are 6-20 overall, 5-8 in the CCAC.