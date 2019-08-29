Prep volleyball
Wethersfield rallies past Alleman: Kewanee Wethersfield need three sets to top the Alleman Pioneers 25-18, 16-25, 15-12. Cori Caleo's 11 kills and four digs led Alleman. Sydney Bowling added seven kills and two aces, with Anne VanDeHeede adding 25 assists. Wethersfield stats were not submitted.
Mercer County tops Mon-Rose: With Zoey Miller having six kills and Ericka Sedam having five kills, the Eagles topped Monmouth-Roseville 27-25, 25-23. Karli Stineman put up a team leading five blocks in the win.
Sherrard outlasts Kewanee: Behind Carley Whitsell and Taylor Barber, the Sherrard Tigers pulled out a 25-20, 19-25, 25-21 victory over the Kewanee Boiler Girls. Both Whitsell and Barber recorded eight kills. Lauren McMillin added eight digs for the Tigers.
Riverdale sweeps Ridgewood: The Riverdale Rams topped the Spartans 25-12, 25-18 behind Shae Hanrahan’s eight kills, two aces, and four digs. Sydney Garrett added in six more kills and three blocks, with teammate Katelyn Oleson putting up two aces and 12 assists.
Orion handles West Central: Sarah Jacobsen appeared all over the box score in the Chargers' 25-13, 25-5 romp, tallying up six kills, two aces, and six digs. Hayley James added in four kills and three blocks as the Chargers improved to 2-0.
Fulton beats Northeast: Kylie Schipper exploded over Northeast, leading the Steamers in kills (36), aces (6), digs (15), and blocks (6) in the 25-9, 25-12, 25-9. Kylie Collachia added in an astonishing 56 assists on the day.
Prep girls golf
Alleman 204, Orion 249: Leading the Pioneers, Megan Tanghe was medalist shooting a 46 with Alannah Stevens adding a 49. Mary Mount (56) and Desi Dogoddard (57) led the Chargers.
Prep boys golf
Moline 162, Davenport North 180: Jack Curnyn was medalist for the Maroons shooting a 38. Sam Spurgetis was close behind shooting 40, with Ben Frieden (42), Alex Corso (43), Dylan Schueneman (43), Dylan Wiemers (44) and Ryan Frieden (44) not far behind.
Alleman 169, Sterling 203: Luke Lofgren's medalist-winning 37 led the Pioneers at Emerald Hills Golf Course. Teammate A.J. Shoemaker added a 39.
Ridgewood 170, Orion 190: The Spartans beat the Chargers behind Bill Bumann’s medalist-worthy 37. Ganen Greenman shot a 38 for the Spartans, and Vaughn Bernhardt led the Chargers with a 43.
Mid-County 177, Stark County 226: The Cougars took the easy victory behind Trey Rogers' meet-best 40. Tristan Rogers shot a 44 and Jaxson Willer a 46. Ryan Bogner led the Rebels with a 51.
Prep boys tennis
UT 5, Kewanee 0: The Panthers swept the Boilermakers in singles and doubles action, all while not losing a set in the latter.