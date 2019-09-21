Prep boys' soccer
Rock Island 4, Byron 0: The Rocks improved to 7-1-1 with the home shutout. Alejandro Torres, Kyle Gant (Murad Ahmed assist), Peter Kimba, and Isaac Almanza had goals for Rock Island, which did not allow a shot on goal in the game.
Monmouth-Roseville 3, Princeton 1: Monmouth-Roseville junior forward Steven Meza was a one-man wrecking crew Saturday, scoring all three of the 9-5-2 Titans' goals as they scored the home victory at Pattee Fields. Meza finished with a natural hat trick after the Tigers went up 1-0 on Ethan Thompson's goal four minutes into the game.
Prep volleyball
Moline quadrangular: The Moline Maroons (11-4) took two of three matches at Wharton Field House, their lone loss a two-game setback to Quincy Notre Dame. Moline swept Davenport West 25-10, 25-14, then battled to a 25-13, 22-25, 15-9 win over Dunlap. Sophia Potter's 43 assists fueled a Maroon offense led by Kamara Dickerson (24 kills, 16 digs) and Ella Ramsey (21 kills, four aces). Potter also had four aces, while Maddie Peterson had 28 digs.
Annawan third at Princeville Tournament: Annawan's Ella Manual and Emily Miller earned all-tournament honors at the eight-team gathering, where the Bravettes placed third as a team. Elmwood topped Princeville 25-16, 25-22 in the first-place match, and Annawan topped Brimfield 21-19, 21-18 in the third-place match.
Mount Pulaski Tourney: Fulton went 3-2 with wins over Taylorville, Williamsville and Lincoln in the Mount Pulaski Tourney. Emily Schipper led the team with 52 kills in five games. Schipper also had 30 digs. Kylie Collachia led the team with 95 assists and led in digs with 32.
Prep boys' golf
Leafs earn top 10 at Pekin: Competing at the two-day, 24-team Pekin Dragon Classic, the Geneseo Maple Leafs finished 10th with a combined score of 651 strokes as Seth Winchell tied for 17th individually with a two-day score of 156. Winchell was the lone Quad-Cities' area golfer to finish in the top 20.
Moline took 13th with a score of 668 as Dylan Wiemers shot a 159 to tie for 21st place. Rock Island (720) finished in 22nd place, led by Colton Sigel's 161, which earned him a tie for 28th.
Prep girls' golf
Geneseo tops invite; Kewanee's Hansen individual winner: The Maple Leafs took their home invite at Sugar Maple by posting a collective 330, eight strokes ahead of runner-up Dixon. Geneseo's JV (400) was fourth, with Rock Island (6th, 416) and Moline (7th, 428) also in the field.
Individual medalist went to Kewanee's Riley Hansen, who fired a 70, ahead of only her teammate Mya Mirocha (76), who edged Dixon's Bella Heintzelman (76) by tiebreaker.
Moline's Kacie Knary (77) was fourth to lead the Maroons.
Geneseo had three girls in the Top 10, led by Eryn Murray (78) in fifth.
Josie Pennington (86) was 10th to lead Rock Island.
Prep girls' swimming
Moline third at Iron Invite: Moline placed third as a team at the eight-team Iron Invite, which Lincoln-Way East won with a 357 total, followed by Edwardsville (352). The Maroons had 328 points, with Galesburg (163) placing sixth and United Township (118) seventh in the standings.
Moline diver Taylor Puglisi had her best total of the season, placing first with a 404.60. Sophia Greko won the 500-yard freestyle (5:24.66) with teammate Olivia White (5:28.25) in third for the Maroons. Greko also was second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.05) as the only other local top three individual finish.
Prep cross country
Moline's Gomez and McClellan crack Top 10 at Minooka: Moline's Lylia Gomez helped lead the Maroons to an eighth-place finish as a team at the Minooka Flighted Invitational by taking eighth individually with a 19:47 in the championship flight.
The boys were 14th at the 17-team invite, led by Jackson McClellan's 10th-place finish (16:30).