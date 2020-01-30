local briefs

Cordova unveils season schedule

Cordova International Raceway released its 2020 schedule Thursday, which includes the 67th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing on Aug. 28-30.

Other marquee events on the schedule at the western Illinois track include the inaugural GM, Ford and Mopar Nationals on May 23 and the Nostalgia Nationals on June 6.

The season will begin with the track’s Volunteer Days on April 4 and 11 with the first points race for the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries and the Kamper Korner Bracket Series slated for May 9. The popular River Redemption small-tire racing series returns for a third season beginning May 30.

Augie's Stoutt honored by CIBC

Augustana’s Sky Stoutt struck it big this week, being named the Central Intercollegiate Bowling Conference’s Bowler of the Month for January.