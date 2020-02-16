Local briefs

Cunnick, Brus inducted into Hall

Former Davenport Central standout Charles Cunnick and Davenport North five-time state champion Steven Brus were inducted into the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday in Iowa City before the state meet.

Cunnick was a three-time state champion in the 500 freestyle in the early 2000s. He graduated from Central with school-record times in all three relay events, the 200 and 500 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.

He went on to swim at Virginia and Northwestern University. Cunnick lives in Winnetka, Ill., with his wife and two sons.

Brus was a three-time champion in the 500 freestyle and claimed two golds in the 200 free. He went on to a swimming career at Notre Dame where he was a Big East Conference champion in the 500 free.

He went on to compete in the 2009 World Championship Trials and 2010 National Championships. He is a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He and wife Aleshia have a one-year old daughter.

Senior All-Star games set for March 23

