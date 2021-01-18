 Skip to main content
Watch: Martin Luther King Center virtual service to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s 'I Have a Dream' speech

The civil rights icon called for an end to racism in front of more than 250,00 people in 1963. King talked about the lack of progress at that time, but almost 60 years later, the police brutality decried in this speech still exists, visible in the deaths of unarmed Black citizens and the protests that followed.

 Bettman // Getty Images

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island will host its 38th Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. today.

The event will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/OaJ8gw-EJaM and is expected to last one hour.

The theme for this year’s event is “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

Reverend Earlye Julien from Living Water Christian Center, Moline, will deliver the keynote address. In addition, the program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King to include:

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
• Presentation of the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

• Presentation of the Youth Expression Contest Awards

• Presentation of the Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship

• Presentation of the “I Have A Dream Award” to a Rock Island citizen for exceptional community service

• Musical selections

A recording of the event will be available on the MLK Center’s YouTube channel (MLK Center Rock Island) and Facebook page (facebook.com/MLKCenterRockIsland) following the Memorial Service.

For more information, please call the Martin Luther King Center at (309) 732-2999.

