Watch: Martin Luther King Center virtual service to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island will host its 38th Memorial Service and Awards Celebration in honor of the late Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10:30 a.m. today.

The event will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/OaJ8gw-EJaM and is expected to last one hour.

The theme for this year’s event is “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity."

Reverend Earlye Julien from Living Water Christian Center, Moline, will deliver the keynote address. In addition, the program will include a variety of performances and presentations in honor of Dr. King to include:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Presentation of the M.L. Lockhart Scholarship

• Presentation of the Youth Expression Contest Awards

• Presentation of the Black Hawk College Commitment to Diversity Scholarship

• Presentation of the “I Have A Dream Award” to a Rock Island citizen for exceptional community service

• Musical selections