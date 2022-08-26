They call me Lil Brown Jug. I'm a little unsure about new people, but once I warm up-- I am... View on PetFinder
Lil Brown Jug
Related to this story
Most Popular
The two people killed Monday when the vehicle they were in crashed in Duck Creek were identified as a Davenport woman and her child. Her other three children survived the crash, though one's injuries were considered life threatening.
A single vehicle crash on Interstate 280 early Sunday morning has left the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased.
WHAT WE KNOW: Colona Mayor Rich Holman may take a position as economic development director with the city.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Port Byron man.
Rock Island Police said Friday that the driver of a car that struck a 6-year-old boy while he was riding his bike June 26 and then fled the scene has been identified.
Xavier Nwankpa arrived at Iowa as a five-star recruit. Now, he welcomes being just one of the Hawkeyes trying to earn his spot.
A 43-year-old Moline man who pleaded guilty last year to child pornography related charges was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison during a sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.
President Joe Biden is soon set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January.
Western Big 6 volleyball has returned. Read for team-by-team capsules to learn what you need to know before the season:
The Davenport police are investigating a crash where one adult and one child died and three children were injured around 10:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 on the 3300 block of N Fairmount Street.