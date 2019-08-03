Has the recent anniversary of man's walk on the moon boosted your kids' interest in reading about space travel?
They should check out the following titles:
Jeffrey Bennett combines a fictional narrative about a dog with fascinating information about the red planet in “Max Goes to Mars.” It's part of the Big Kids Science series, and real scientists and educators reviewed it to ensure its scientific accuracy and entertainment value. It won a Teachers’ Choice Award from Learning magazine.
Bennett also wrote “Max Goes to the Moon” and "Max Goes to the Space Station."
Fans of the comic-strip format can vicariously experience two risky space missions in Jon Chad’s flip book “Leo Geo and the Cosmic Crisis” and “Matt Data and the Cosmic Crisis.” Dialogue balloons contain the scientific facts the adventurers use to avert disaster. Readers can search the illustrations for items listed inside the covers.
NATIONAL INVENTORS MONTH
Celebrate National Inventors Month with the following titles:
Agnieszka Biskup explains “The Science Behind Batman’s Utility Belt” for young children.
Monica Kulling’s picture book “To the Rescue!” chronicles how seeing a circus elephant inspired Garrett Morgan to create a safety hood for firefighters, the precursor to World War I’s gas masks.
Chris Barton's “Whoosh!” tells how a NASA scientist invented the Super Soaker water gun.
Crispin Boyer describes “125 Cool Inventions.” Charlotte Foltz Jones’ “Mistakes That Worked” discusses inventions resulting from accidents.
Marcia Williams’s “Hooray for Inventors!” uses a graphic format to tell about over a hundred inventions that changed the world.
Jeff C. Young’s “Inspiring African-American Inventors” shares “Nine Extraordinary Lives.”
For hands-on fun, try “Rosie Revere’s Big Project Book for Bold Engineers” by Andrea Beaty and Carmella Van Vleet’s “Amazing Ben Franklin Inventions You Can Build Yourself.”
For others, go to http://search.prairiecat.info and search for “inventions juvenile literature.” Browse numbers 600 and 608.
TRIVIA FUN
Did you know ...
- There’s a connection between World War II and Twinkies?
- An African-American deputy named Bass Reeves inspired the Lone Ranger?
- Paul Revere didn’t shout, “The British are coming”?
Learn these and 297 other interesting tidbits in “Weird-but-True! USA.” Let children share trivia with you at the dinner table or in the car. Or turn factoids into trivia games for family or neighborhood gatherings. For example:
1. Utah’s official state snack is:
Potato chips, honey cakes, beef jerky, Jell-O.
2. Benjamin Franklin went door-to-door in Philadelphia to collect money for:
Street cleaning, library books, electrical experiments, the Continental Army.
3. What food do Germans call “dachshund sausages”?
With over two dozen titles in National Geographic Kids’ Weird-but-True! series, you can learn delightful facts about Christmas, food, Greek mythology, sports, U.S. presidents, and more.
ORDER A LIBRARY BOOK TO GO
At http://search.prairiecat.info, you can ask to have titles sent to the library where it’s most convenient for you to pick them up. The library will notify you when the books are ready for you to get within the next six business days.
TRIVIA ANSWERS
1. Jell-O.
2. Street cleaning.
3. Hot dogs.