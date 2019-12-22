Take the Trivia Quiz

1. From the poem-- 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a ...?

Shadow, Kitty, Mouse, Sound

2. Who wrote the songs of "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas", among others?

Gene Autry, Johnny Marks, Burl Ives, Chuck Berry

3. From folklore the custom of finding a button in the plum pudding means what to an unmarried man?

Priesthood, Early death, Bachelorhood, Obesity

4. The average commercial live Christmas tree takes how many years to mature?

1 - 4, 5 - 6, 7 - 10, 11 - 12

5. "Xmas" is a common abbreviation coming from which alphabet?

Italian, Greek, Spanish, Roman

6. Tradition tells that who invented the Christmas cracker in 1847?

Bob Hammett, Tom Smith, Bobby Watts, Henry Fudge

7. Along with milk what is often left out for Santa?