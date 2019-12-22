Take the Trivia Quiz

1. From the poem-- 'Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house not a creature was stirring, not even a ...?
Shadow, Kitty, Mouse, Sound
2. Who wrote the songs of "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas", among others?
Gene Autry, Johnny Marks, Burl Ives, Chuck Berry
3. From folklore the custom of finding a button in the plum pudding means what to an unmarried man?
Priesthood, Early death, Bachelorhood, Obesity
4. The average commercial live Christmas tree takes how many years to mature?
1 - 4, 5 - 6, 7 - 10, 11 - 12
5. "Xmas" is a common abbreviation coming from which alphabet?
Italian, Greek, Spanish, Roman
6. Tradition tells that who invented the Christmas cracker in 1847?
Bob Hammett, Tom Smith, Bobby Watts, Henry Fudge
7. Along with milk what is often left out for Santa?
Popcorn, Money, Sandwich, Cookies
8. In what century was St. Nicholas first mentioned?
4th, 8th, 12th, 16th
9. Where did the "Miracle of 34th Street" (1947 movie) take place?
London, Chicago, NYC, Boston
10. Who wanted a Red Rider BB gun in "A Christmas Story" (1983 movie)?
Ronald, Robbie, Ralphie, Rudolph
11. In what country did the Christmas tree tradition originate?
Germany, England, Mexico, Spain
12. What's the first name of Scrooge from Dickens' "A Christmas Carol"?
Marley, Ebenezer, Wilfred, Obadiah
13. St. Nick's beard is like what feature of winter?
Wind, Rain, Snow, Coldness
14. It’s customary to exchange kisses beneath the sprig of what plant?
Holly, Ivy, Chive, Mistletoe
ANSWERS: 1. Mouse 2. Johnny Marks 3. Bachelorhood 4. 7 - 10 5. Greek 6. Tom Smith 7. Cookies 8. 4th 9. NYC 10. Ralphie 11. Germany 12. Ebenezer 13. Snow 14. Mistletoe
Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com