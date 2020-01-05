Take the Trivia Quiz

1. From surveys what's the most popular response when asked to name a card game that has complicated rules?
Poker, Rummy, Bridge, Canasta
2. Whose single truth is, "With great power comes great responsibility?"
Spider-man, Superman, Flash, Batman
3. What main color was the Porsche in which actor James Dean perished (1955)?
Red, Silver, Black, White
4. Who was the first team to play in three consecutive Super Bowls?
Bills, Cowboys, Dolphins, 49ers
5. For whose wife was the term "First Lady" first-ever used?
George Washington, James Madison, Rutherford B. Hayes, Harry Truman
6. In 1956 what became Elvis Presley's first #1 hit?
Love Me Tender, Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Now or Never
7. Who's been the only president to survive two assassination attempts by women?
Truman, Eisenhower, Ford, Clinton
8. How old was Indian Princess Pocahontas at the time of her death?
22, 31, 67, 89
9. What letter is represented by three vertical dots in Braille?
A, L, S, W
10. In 1913 which oil company offered the first free road maps?
Shell, Standard, Texaco, Gulf
11. What was the Apollo number of the first manned lunar landing?
9, 10, 11, 12
12. The Bank of England was established in what year?
1590, 1694, 1771, 1886
13. What are lobsters usually found in?
Beds, Schools, Coveys, Coops
14. A moirologist is a professional ...?
Card player, Grasscutter, Pet sitter, Mourner
ANSWERS: 1. Bridge 2. Spider-man 3. Silver 4. Dolphins (1972, '73, '74) 5. Rutherford B. Hayes 6. Heartbreak Hotel 7. Ford (Gerald) 8. 22 9. L 10. Gulf 11. 11 12. 1694 13. Beds 14. Mourner
Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com