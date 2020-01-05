Take the Trivia Quiz

1. From surveys what's the most popular response when asked to name a card game that has complicated rules?

Poker, Rummy, Bridge, Canasta

2. Whose single truth is, "With great power comes great responsibility?"

Spider-man, Superman, Flash, Batman

3. What main color was the Porsche in which actor James Dean perished (1955)?

Red, Silver, Black, White

4. Who was the first team to play in three consecutive Super Bowls?

Bills, Cowboys, Dolphins, 49ers

5. For whose wife was the term "First Lady" first-ever used?

George Washington, James Madison, Rutherford B. Hayes, Harry Truman

6. In 1956 what became Elvis Presley's first #1 hit?

Love Me Tender, Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Now or Never

7. Who's been the only president to survive two assassination attempts by women?

Truman, Eisenhower, Ford, Clinton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}