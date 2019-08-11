{{featured_button_text}}
Willson Casey logo

The Trivia Guy

Casey Wilson

1. Where did the first F W Woolworth store open known as "Woolworth's Great Five Cent Store" (1879)?

Greenville (SC), Philadelphia (PA), Utica (NY), Richmond (VA)

2. In 2018 what country had the largest number (32) of unprovoked shark attacks with one fatality?

USA, Bahamas, Australia, Brazil

3. How many years old was Muhmmad Ali (Cassius Clay) on winning first heavyweight title (1964)?

20, 22, 24, 26

4. Which was not one of the Earp brothers famed from the old West?

Wyatt, Daniel, Virgil, Morgan

5. What's the term applied to unripe or underdeveloped coffee beans?

Quakers, Sweaties, Tarreds, Rioys

6. Which state capital city's name means "sheltered harbor"?

Boston, Honolulu, Sacramento, Albany

7. Tackle is not a part of which sport's normal terminology?

Soccer, Fishing, Basketball, Football

8. Which means a military group often with political power?

Caballero, Junta, Mayordomo, Espada

9. Of these which entered our vocabulary the earliest (1923)?

Rock 'n roll, Radar, Rap music, Robot

10. Especially around sports what term means a show off?

Chili cheese, Girly man, Macho taco, Hot dog

11. Carol Ferris is which superhero's girlfriend?

Green Lantern, Flash, Spider-man, Captain America

12. What's a cranny of the phrase "nook and cranny"?

Hole, Corner, Step, Crack

13. Which is a unit of measurement equal to 3.26 light years?

Sneet, Parsec, Squab, Manway

14. What's the Sushi-bar term for green tea?

Ebi, Gari, Ika, Agari

ANSWERS:

1. Utica (NY)

2. USA

3. 22

4. Daniel

5. Quakers

6. Honolulu

7. Basketball

8. Junta

9. Robot

10. Hot dog

11. Green Lantern

12. Crack

13. Parsec

14. Agari

Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments