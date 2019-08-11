1. Where did the first F W Woolworth store open known as "Woolworth's Great Five Cent Store" (1879)?
Greenville (SC), Philadelphia (PA), Utica (NY), Richmond (VA)
2. In 2018 what country had the largest number (32) of unprovoked shark attacks with one fatality?
USA, Bahamas, Australia, Brazil
3. How many years old was Muhmmad Ali (Cassius Clay) on winning first heavyweight title (1964)?
20, 22, 24, 26
4. Which was not one of the Earp brothers famed from the old West?
Wyatt, Daniel, Virgil, Morgan
5. What's the term applied to unripe or underdeveloped coffee beans?
Quakers, Sweaties, Tarreds, Rioys
6. Which state capital city's name means "sheltered harbor"?
Boston, Honolulu, Sacramento, Albany
7. Tackle is not a part of which sport's normal terminology?
Soccer, Fishing, Basketball, Football
8. Which means a military group often with political power?
Caballero, Junta, Mayordomo, Espada
9. Of these which entered our vocabulary the earliest (1923)?
Rock 'n roll, Radar, Rap music, Robot
10. Especially around sports what term means a show off?
Chili cheese, Girly man, Macho taco, Hot dog
11. Carol Ferris is which superhero's girlfriend?
Green Lantern, Flash, Spider-man, Captain America
12. What's a cranny of the phrase "nook and cranny"?
Hole, Corner, Step, Crack
13. Which is a unit of measurement equal to 3.26 light years?
Sneet, Parsec, Squab, Manway
14. What's the Sushi-bar term for green tea?
Ebi, Gari, Ika, Agari
ANSWERS:
1. Utica (NY)
2. USA
3. 22
4. Daniel
5. Quakers
6. Honolulu
7. Basketball
8. Junta
9. Robot
10. Hot dog
11. Green Lantern
12. Crack
13. Parsec
14. Agari