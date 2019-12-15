Take the Trivia Quiz
The Trivia Guy

Casey Wilson

1. Whose quotes included, "Imagination is more important than knowledge?"

Franklin, Edison, Einstein, Churchill

2. The tarantula got its name from a seaport city in what country?

Greece, Mexico, Italy, Japan

3. Who wanted Americans to address him as "His Mightiness the President?"

Washington, Jackson, Van Buren, Cleveland

4. What piece of clothing did Howard Hughes design for actress Jane Russell?

Shoes, Bra, Stockings, Skirt

5. Which Hitchcock masterpiece was the first British sound film?

Vertigo, Secret Agent, Blackmail, The Birds

6. What was the first man-made object to reach the moon's surface?

Mooner 3, Luna 2, Gemini 8, Mercury 1

7. Whose Lombard Street is equivalent to the America's Wall Street?

Paris, Dublin, London, Hong Kong

8. Which president exercised regularly by playing ping-pong?

Pierce, Harding, FDR, LBJ

9. The coast of Labrador is part of which Canadian province?

Yukon, Newfoundland, British Columbia, Manitoba

10. What was the crescent-shaped hat as worn by Napoleon?

Sugar-sack, Nuskull, Sideglance, Bicorne

11. The majority of caps sold in the United States are ...?

Bucket, Visor, Baseball, Stocking

12. Bovine means cow-like, but what about murine?

Cat-like, Mouse-like, Dog-like, Bug-like

13. Which is the science of crop production?

Gyronny, Agronomy, Meronymy, Gourami

14. What main color is the 3 ball in billiards?

Green, Yellow, Blue, Red

ANSWERS: 1. Einstein 2. Italy 3. Washington 4. Bra 5. Blackmail 6. Luna 2 7. London 8. Harding 9. Newfoundland 10. Bicorne 11. Baseball 12. Mouse-like 13. Agronomy 14. Red

Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com

