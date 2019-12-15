Take the Trivia Quiz

1. Whose quotes included, "Imagination is more important than knowledge?"

Franklin, Edison, Einstein, Churchill

2. The tarantula got its name from a seaport city in what country?

Greece, Mexico, Italy, Japan

3. Who wanted Americans to address him as "His Mightiness the President?"

Washington, Jackson, Van Buren, Cleveland

4. What piece of clothing did Howard Hughes design for actress Jane Russell?

Shoes, Bra, Stockings, Skirt

5. Which Hitchcock masterpiece was the first British sound film?

Vertigo, Secret Agent, Blackmail, The Birds

6. What was the first man-made object to reach the moon's surface?

Mooner 3, Luna 2, Gemini 8, Mercury 1

7. Whose Lombard Street is equivalent to the America's Wall Street?

Paris, Dublin, London, Hong Kong

