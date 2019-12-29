Take the Trivia Quiz

1. Regarding New Year's Eve's possible festivities what’s the best hangover remedy?

Moderation, Non-indulgence, Aspirin, Drinking much water

2. Who was the Tournament of Roses Parade's first woman grand marshall?

Gloria Steinem, Erma Bombeck, Mary Pickford, Carole King

3. What new year’s gift did ancient Persians give that symbolized productiveness?

Cakes, Eggs, Bowls, Robes

4. Where is boiled cod commonly the fare for New Year's Eve?

New England, Vietnam, Denmark, Australia

5. The New Year’s Eve ball in New York City is made up of what type crystal?

Portsmouth, Southport, Waterford, Plymouth

6. What’s the long-handled blade of “Father Time” called?

Cabone, Blinge, Meren, Scythe

7. Who began a tradition of exchanging gifts on New Year's Eve?

Romans, Dutch, French, Irish

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}