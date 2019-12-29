Take the Trivia Quiz

1. Regarding New Year's Eve's possible festivities what’s the best hangover remedy?
Moderation, Non-indulgence, Aspirin, Drinking much water
2. Who was the Tournament of Roses Parade's first woman grand marshall?
Gloria Steinem, Erma Bombeck, Mary Pickford, Carole King
3. What new year’s gift did ancient Persians give that symbolized productiveness?
Cakes, Eggs, Bowls, Robes
4. Where is boiled cod commonly the fare for New Year's Eve?
New England, Vietnam, Denmark, Australia
5. The New Year’s Eve ball in New York City is made up of what type crystal?
Portsmouth, Southport, Waterford, Plymouth
6. What’s the long-handled blade of “Father Time” called?
Cabone, Blinge, Meren, Scythe
7. Who began a tradition of exchanging gifts on New Year's Eve?
Romans, Dutch, French, Irish
8. Of these cities which does its new year's countdown with an elevator?
Seattle, Dallas, Denver, Boston
9. Which city has the Mummers New Year's Day parade?
San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Philadelphia
10. At new year's time the Hindus think of what goddess of wealth?
Agrona, Lakshmi, Nanna, Fulla
11. Under which current calendar is New Year’s Day January 1, 2020?
Julian, Gregorian, Chinese, Roman
12. What Guy Lombardo band is/was noted for playing “Auld Lang Syne”?
Woodchoppers, Dukes, Royal Canadians, Moon Herd
13. Which college team during the 20th century had the most Rose Bowl victories?
UCLA, Michiagn, Southern Cal, Stanford
14. On New Year's Eve where is it important to have food on the table at midnight?
Japan, Philippines, New Zealand, Belgium
ANSWERS: 1. Non-indulgence 2. Mary Pickford (1933) 3. Eggs 4. Denmark 5. Waterford 6. Scythe 7. Romans 8. Seattle 9. Philadelphia 10. Lakshmi 11. Gregorian 12. Royal Canadians 13. Southern Cal 14. Philippines
Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com