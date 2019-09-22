{{featured_button_text}}
1. From fun surveys: What's the most popular response when asked to name something Batman wouldn't leave the Batcave without?

Batmobile, cape, Robin, mask

2. In 1985, what did Avon representatives receive for the first time in the company's 99-year history?

Pink Cadillacs, cosmetics, retail licenses, salaries

3. Whose quotes have included, "Baseball is 90% mental; the other half is physical"?

Yogi Berra, Eddie Matthews, Frank Robinson, Harrison Boone

4. In 1945, what did NFL officials decree mandatory for players to wear in all league games?

Socks, helmets, shoulder pads, deodorant

5. Which baseball defensive player ordinarily positions himself in foul territory?

First baseman, catcher, third baseman, pitcher

6. In which year was Pepsi-Cola founded and also the first Cadillac built in Detroit?

1898, 1902, 1906, 1910

7. When was Winston Churchill made an honorary U.S. citizen?

Never was, 1945, 1963, 1969

8. Which U.S. state is known as "America's Dairyland"?

Kansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio

9. Whose Hall of Fame is located in Newport, R.I.?

Football, softball, hockey, tennis

10. Which U.S. state produces more timber than any other?

Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington

11. Who coined the phrase "gossip column"?

Hedda Hopper, Mark Twain, Walter Winchell, Woodrow Wilson

12. Mutton primarily comes from which animal?

Sheep, goat, chicken, deer

13. How did Socrates meet his death?

Hanged, drowned, poisoned, stoned

14. Pitchblende is which mineral's ore?

Silver, tin, uranium, gold

ANSWERS:

1. Batmobile

2. Salaries

3. Yogi Berra

4. Socks

5. Catcher

6. 1902

7. 1963

8. Wisconsin

9. Tennis

10. Oregon

11. Mark Twain

12. Sheep

13. Poisoned

14. Uranium

Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com

