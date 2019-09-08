1. What's the only Central American country that does not border the Caribbean Sea?
Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica
2. During the 1990s what was the most common name for U.S. baby boys?
Christopher, Joseph, Daniel, Michael
3. Of these presidents whose wife and mother died on the same day?
A. Jackson, F. Pierce, T. Roosevelt, H. Truman
4. Whose official name does not include "The Republic of"?
Colombia, Venezuela, Sweden, Chile
5. What bay divides Maryland's eastern and western shores?
Hudson, Chesapeake, Hampton, Cook
6. Which country has the most captive elephants?
U.S., India, Sri Lanka, S. Africa
7. Adult male seals, moose, and elephants are called?
Riots, Dodgers, Springs, Bulls
8. What's the Sushi-bar term for "plain boiled rice"?
Kani, Saba, Gohan, Toro
9. In medical shorthand "loc" means loss of ...?
Color, Symptoms, Count, Consciousness
10. What do you call a judge's private office?
Attic, Chambers, Jackson room, Sidebar
11. The mouthpiece of an oboe contains a double ...?
Note, Snare, Reed, Vibe
12. "Lamri" was a famous horse of ...?
Buddha, King Arthur, Neptune, Quixote
13. What's the Sushi-bar term for "tuna"?
Akagai, Ikura, Maguro, Kappa
14. Which is your longest rib?
1st, 3rd, 7th, 11th
ANSWERS:
1. El Salvador 2. Michael 3. T. Roosevelt 4. Sweden 5. Chesapeake 6. U.S. 7. Bulls 8. Gohan 9. Consciousness 10. Chambers 11. Reed 12. King Arthur 13. Maguro 14. 7th