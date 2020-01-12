Take the Trivia Quiz

1. From surveys what's the most popular response when asked to name something that comes along with takeout Chinese food?

Fortune cookie, Menu, Napkins, Receipt

2. Reportedly what "no quarter" bugler call did Santa Anna order played during the final assault on the Alamo (1836)?

El Deguello, Villancios, El Amor Brujo, Contigo

3. From more fun surveys what's the most common response when asked to name something one sees everyday that's red?

Fire truck, Stop sign, Red light, Car

4. According to custom how long after marriage is the wife still considered a bride?

Through honeymoon, 6 months, 1 year, Lifetime

5. What did George Washington Carver make more than 300 products from?

Cotton, Wood, Peanuts, Potatoes

6. From 1950s' TV what was J. Fred Muggs of the "Today Show"?

Clock, Dog, Giraffe, Chimpanzee

7. What was an obsession of automotive pioneer Henry Ford?