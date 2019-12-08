Take the Trivia Quiz

1. What was the first department store with electrical illumination, and also the first with a telephone?

Montgomery Ward, White's, J C Penney, Wanamaker's

2. Who was the first movie actress to appear on the cover of Life magazine?

Carole Lombard, Grace Kelly, Jean Harlow, Susan Hayward

3. What do bartenders say they hear more personal complaints about from patrons?

Relationships, Work, Sport outcomes, Finances

4. How many workers perished during the building of the St. Louis Gateway Arch?

0, 1, 7, 14

5. Who did Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run against (1915)?

Yankees, Red Sox, Indians, Twins

6. Where was the American Medical Association (AMA) founded in 1847?

Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC

7. From older TV what detective hung out in the Mother's nightclub?

Peter Gunn, Kojak, Barnaby Jones, Banacek

