Take the Trivia Quiz

1. What was the first department store with electrical illumination, and also the first with a telephone?
Montgomery Ward, White's, J C Penney, Wanamaker's
2. Who was the first movie actress to appear on the cover of Life magazine?
Carole Lombard, Grace Kelly, Jean Harlow, Susan Hayward
3. What do bartenders say they hear more personal complaints about from patrons?
Relationships, Work, Sport outcomes, Finances
4. How many workers perished during the building of the St. Louis Gateway Arch?
0, 1, 7, 14
5. Who did Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run against (1915)?
Yankees, Red Sox, Indians, Twins
6. Where was the American Medical Association (AMA) founded in 1847?
Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC
7. From older TV what detective hung out in the Mother's nightclub?
Peter Gunn, Kojak, Barnaby Jones, Banacek
You have free articles remaining.
8. What are the vertical ridges on the sides of coins called?
Reeding, Beefers, Capitals, Lamonts
9. The Grand Canal is what city's main thoroughfare?
Rome, Venice, Florence, Vatican
10. If one shows insincere grief what kind of tears are shed?
Banana, Crocodile, Monkey, Cherry
11. Where was the Phillips-head screwdriver invented?
Hong Kong, Mexico, Oregon, Florida
12. What was the original color of Coca-Cola?
Orange, Red, Green, Yellow
13. Spy, looking, and stained are associated with ...?
Blood, Glass, Tunnels, Couches
14. River, snow, and blood are types of ...?
Maps, Beds, Cells, Banks
ANSWERS: 1. Wanamaker's 2. Jean Harlow (1937) 3. Work 4. 0 5. Yankees 6. Philadelphia 7. Peter Gunn 8. Reeding 9. Venice 10. Crocodile 11. Oregon 12. Green 13. Glass 14. Banks
Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com