Take the Trivia Quiz
View Comments
Take the Trivia Quiz

Take the Trivia Quiz

{{featured_button_text}}
Willson Casey logo

The Trivia Guy

Casey Wilson

1. What was the first department store with electrical illumination, and also the first with a telephone?

Montgomery Ward, White's, J C Penney, Wanamaker's

2. Who was the first movie actress to appear on the cover of Life magazine?

Carole Lombard, Grace Kelly, Jean Harlow, Susan Hayward

3. What do bartenders say they hear more personal complaints about from patrons?

Relationships, Work, Sport outcomes, Finances

4. How many workers perished during the building of the St. Louis Gateway Arch?

0, 1, 7, 14

5. Who did Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run against (1915)?

Yankees, Red Sox, Indians, Twins

6. Where was the American Medical Association (AMA) founded in 1847?

Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC

7. From older TV what detective hung out in the Mother's nightclub?

Peter Gunn, Kojak, Barnaby Jones, Banacek

8. What are the vertical ridges on the sides of coins called?

Reeding, Beefers, Capitals, Lamonts

9. The Grand Canal is what city's main thoroughfare?

Rome, Venice, Florence, Vatican

10. If one shows insincere grief what kind of tears are shed?

Banana, Crocodile, Monkey, Cherry

11. Where was the Phillips-head screwdriver invented?

Hong Kong, Mexico, Oregon, Florida

12. What was the original color of Coca-Cola?

Orange, Red, Green, Yellow

13. Spy, looking, and stained are associated with ...?

Blood, Glass, Tunnels, Couches

14. River, snow, and blood are types of ...?

Maps, Beds, Cells, Banks

ANSWERS: 1. Wanamaker's 2. Jean Harlow (1937) 3. Work 4.5. Yankees 6. Philadelphia 7. Peter Gunn 8. Reeding 9. Venice 10. Crocodile 11. Oregon 12. Green 13. Glass 14. Banks

 

Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News