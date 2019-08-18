1. From surveys what's the most popular response when asked to name something done at the same time while cooking?
Sing, Dance, Phone talk, Sample food
2. Which color of suit is recommended for reporters and marriage counselors to wear that invites people to open up?
Gray, Navy, Brown, White
3. In which year were the first Nobel Prizes given out and also the assassination of President William McKinley?
1899, 1901, 1903, 1910
4. Lincoln never did while Theodore Roosevelt did it more than 35 times, did what?
Wrote a book, Vetoed bills, Surveyed White House grounds, Traveled to Europe
5. Of these which is the hardest coverage for a blimp camera operator to shoot?
Golf, Tennis, Football, Baseball
6. What state hosted more battles of the American Revolution than any other?
Virginia, S. Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania
7. Who was the first man to suggest using a pendulum to run a clock?
Einstein, Socrates, Galileo, Shakespeare
8. "Jonathan", "Fuji", "McIntosh", and "Granny Smith" are all types of ...?
Computers, Pears, Film, Apples
9. Who first said, "The Eagle has landed," in 1969?
Houston control, Buzz Aldrin, Jim Lockery, Neil Armstrong
10. Which continent is to the immediate west of Madagascar?
Australia, Africa, Europe, Asia
11. What is conjunctivitis commonly called?
Pink eye, Strep throat, Whooping cough, Gout
12. How many provinces are in Canada?
9, 10, 11, 12
13. Where was King Arthur's court?
Ganado, Shangri-La, Camelot, Walden
14. Who was the father of Apollo?
Thor, Jupiter, Poseidon, Zeus
ANSWERS:
1. Phone talk (close 2nd: sample food)
2. Brown
3. 1901
4. Wrote a book
5. Golf
6. S. Carolina
7. Galileo
8. Apples
9. Buzz Aldrin
10. Africa
11. Pink eye
12. 10
13. Camelot
14. Zeus