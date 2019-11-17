1. Statistically on which day of the week do more fatal car accidents occur in the U.S.?
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Mondays
2. Which car has advertised itself as “the ultimate driving machine”?
VW, BMW, Mercedes, Thunderbird
3. The cancer-treating drug of Laetrile mainly comes from the pit of what fruit?
Apricot, Peach, Cherry, Grape
4. English, carom, and bank may be heard while playing what activity?
Pool, Hopscotch, Marbles, Soccer
5. In 1940 about how many cents did the average shopper pay for a pound of coffee?
5, 10, 25, 35
6. It’s technically octothorp, but what’s the number sign (#) commonly called?
Escape, Reset, Pound, Scroll
7. From the Archie comics what's the last name of Veronica?
Lodge, Mason, Sullivan, Carson
8. What was the first-ever Lifesaver candy flavor?
Cinnamon, Butterscotch, Peppermint, Orange
9. The widespread last name of "Granger" originally meant ...?
Horse doctor, Farmer, Coal miner, Clerk
10. What’s the technical term for the “heads” side of a coin?
Obverse, Reverse, Obtuse, Acute
11. Of these which isn’t equal to the others?
7 days, 5000 seconds, 168 hours, 1/52 year
12. Baby beetles are commonly called ...?
Knobs, Maggots, Kitties, Grubs
13. What does "mafia" mean in old Arabic?
Companion, Sanctuary, Moon, Garden
14. A conflagration is a type of ...?
Landscape, Park, Memorial, Fire
ANSWERS: 1. Saturdays 2. BMW 3. Apricot 4. Pool 5. 25 6. Pound 7. Lodge 8. Peppermint 9. Farmer 10. Obverse 11. 5000 seconds 12. Grubs 13. Sanctuary 14. Fire