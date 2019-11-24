1. Benjamin Franklin unsuccessfully proposed what bird to be our national symbol?
Eagle, Turkey, Pigeon, Swan
2. Thanksgiving is currently observed in the U.S. on what number Thursday in November?
1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th
3. When do our Canadian neighbors celebrate Thanksgiving?
Same as us, 2nd Mon in Oct, 1st Thu in Dec, Last Fri in Nov
4. Which of these probably wasn't on the Pilgrims' Thanksgiving menu?
Corn, Lobster, Potatoes, Dried fruit
5. What was the 1st colonial agreement forming a government, the Mayflower ...?
Charter, Declaration, Compact, Ordinance
6. Which "William" served as religious leader of the Plymouth Colony?
Penn, Brewster, Hawthorne, Poe
7. What was the Native Americans’ clothing mainly made from during this era?
Tobacco leaves, Water lilies, Animal skins, Tree bark
8. What Plymouth military advisor was remembered in Longfellow's poem, "The Courtship of"?
Horatio Alger, Jack Smith, George Strait, Miles Standish
9. Who mainly cared for the Pilgrims’ beer kegs on their New World journey?
Samuel Adams, John Alden, Jacob Astor, John Smith
10. What Patuxet Indian saved the first Pilgrims from starving?
Pinto, Wampano, Squanto, Simba
11. A wild turkey has a field of vision of about how many degrees?
150, 220, 270, 300
12. Where did the Cornucopia (Horn of Plenty) originate?
America, England, Italy, Greece
13. The Mayflower made it, but what ship had to turn back for taking on water?
Smithtown, Carolina, Coffeemate, Speedwell
14. What sound does a female turkey ordinarily make?
Gobble, Click, Cheep, Chirp
ANSWERS: 1. Turkey 2. 4th 3. 2nd Mon in Oct 4. Potatoes 5. Compact 6. Brewster 7. Animal skins 8. Miles Standish 9. John Alden 10. Squanto 11. 270 12. Greece 13. Speedwell 14. Click