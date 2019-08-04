1. Who is noted for his discovery of hydrogen which he termed "inflammable air"?
Einstein, Gomberg, Pasteur, Cavendish
2. After the Sun and Jupiter what's the third largest body in our Solar System?
Earth, Saturn, Titan, Ganymede
3. What's a lawyer's rejection of a prospective juror "for cause"?
Hang, Damages, Challenge, Punitive
4. During the 1990s what was the most common name of U.S. baby girls?
Jennifer, Brittany, Sarah, Ashley
5. What phenomenon myth is a giant snake arching its body?
Thunderstorm, Tornado, Rainbow, Earthquake
6. Statistics say which type of shark has killed the most humans?
Tiger, Great white, Bull, Hammerhead
7. How old was Jane Austen when she wrote "Pride and Prejudice"?
21, 40, 68, 83
8. Where are the Great Bear and Great Slave lakes?
Canada, Kenya, Scotland, Belize
9. Calverton was the setting for what 1950s' TV series?
I Love Lucy, Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, Cheyenne
10. What did Lloyd's of London, famed insurer, begin as?
Bordello, Coffeehouse, Railroad, Temple
11. In which ocean are the Maldive Islands?
Indian, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic
12. What's the Sushi-bar term for "oysters"?
Hirame, Nori, Kaki, Wasabi
13. Which world city has the Schwechat airport?
Toronto, Sydney, Vienna, Calcutta
14. In medical shorthand "ac" means ...?
Acute, Diagnosis, Aortic stenosis, Before meals
ANSWERS:
1. Cavendish (Henry)
2. Saturn
3. Challenge
4. Ashley
5. Rainbow
6. Great white
7. 21
8. Canada
9. Lassie
10. Coffeehouse
11. Indian
12. Kaki
13. Vienna (Austria)
14. Before meals