{{featured_button_text}}
Willson Casey logo

The Trivia Guy

Casey Wilson

1. Who is noted for his discovery of hydrogen which he termed "inflammable air"?

Einstein, Gomberg, Pasteur, Cavendish

2. After the Sun and Jupiter what's the third largest body in our Solar System?

Earth, Saturn, Titan, Ganymede

3. What's a lawyer's rejection of a prospective juror "for cause"?

Hang, Damages, Challenge, Punitive

4. During the 1990s what was the most common name of U.S. baby girls?

Jennifer, Brittany, Sarah, Ashley

5. What phenomenon myth is a giant snake arching its body?

Thunderstorm, Tornado, Rainbow, Earthquake

6. Statistics say which type of shark has killed the most humans?

Tiger, Great white, Bull, Hammerhead

7. How old was Jane Austen when she wrote "Pride and Prejudice"?

21, 40, 68, 83

8. Where are the Great Bear and Great Slave lakes?

Canada, Kenya, Scotland, Belize

9. Calverton was the setting for what 1950s' TV series?

I Love Lucy, Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, Cheyenne

10. What did Lloyd's of London, famed insurer, begin as?

Bordello, Coffeehouse, Railroad, Temple

11. In which ocean are the Maldive Islands?

Indian, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic

12. What's the Sushi-bar term for "oysters"?

Hirame, Nori, Kaki, Wasabi

13. Which world city has the Schwechat airport?

Toronto, Sydney, Vienna, Calcutta

14. In medical shorthand "ac" means ...?

Acute, Diagnosis, Aortic stenosis, Before meals

ANSWERS:

1. Cavendish (Henry)

2. Saturn

3. Challenge

4. Ashley

5. Rainbow

6. Great white

7. 21

8. Canada

9. Lassie

10. Coffeehouse

11. Indian

12. Kaki

13. Vienna (Austria)

14. Before meals

Comments? More Trivia? WC@TriviaGuy.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments