1. Whose official flag is the only non-quadrilateral one in the world, taking the shape of two triangular pennants?
Switzerland, Vatican City, Honduras, Nepal
2. What's a small device that plugs into a computer’s USB port and functions as a portable hard drive?
Gateway, Flash drive, Router, Switch
3. Which was the only film in his acting career that Elvis Presley received second billing?
Clambake, Speedway, Love Me Tender, Roustabout
4. From older TV which wasn't one of the female "Brady Bunch" children characters?
Marcia, Emily, Jan, Cindy
5. During the Alaskan Klondike gold rush what vegetable was freely traded for gold?
Corn, Broccoli, Potatoes, Onions
6. What's the device at the top of an outdoor flagpole that houses the pulley wheel?
Head, Clipper, Sock, Truck
7. Of these European national capitals which is not located on a river?
Paris, Lisbon, Madrid, London
8. Which Ohio city is home to the National Aviation Hall of Fame?
Toledo, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton
9. Who is credited with discovering the Pacific Ocean in 1513?
Cortez, DeSoto, Coronado, Balboa
10. What part of the body becomes inflamed in viral hepatitis?
Eyes, Knees, Liver, Brain
11. Which of these movies did not star John Wayne?
Searchers, Full Metal Jacket, True Grit, Rio Bravo
12. The constellation of "Draco" is Latin for ...?
Dragon, Shark, Vampire, Eagle
13. What's an extra-long limousine called?
Dutch, Banana, Stretch, Baby
14. Sockeye is a type of?
Cheese, Wine, Cat, Salmon
ANSWERS: 1. Nepal 2. Flash drive 3. Love Me Tender 4. Emily 5. Potatoes 6. Truck 7. Madrid 8. Dayton 9. Balboa (Vasco Núñez de) 10. Liver 11. Full Metal Jacket 12. Dragon 13. Stretch 14. Salmon