1. Which "color" term is it called when a full moon appears a second time in the same month?
Red, Blue, Black, Purple
2. What brand of horse-carriage took Lincoln to the theater the night he was shot?
Studebaker, Brooks Bros., Wells Fargo, Gatlin
3. Which same jersey number was worn by Bill Russell, Stan Musial, and Dr. J?
3, 6, 11, 22
4. What was on the Sistine Chapel ceiling before Michelangelo’s famous fresco?
Doves, Blue stars, Nothing, Snow mountains
5. Who is Tampa Bay’s representative in the NHL (National Hockey League)?
Blues, Coyotes, Lightning, Rangers
6. What singing group was once called the “Golden Gate Rhythm Section”?
Tool, Brooks & Dunn, Pearl Jam, Journey
7. If someone wants to have a "tete-a-tete" what do they want to do?
Dine, Talk, Dance, Garden
8. The “you are here” arrow-on-maps is called what kind of locator?
Velp, Loca, Ideo, Teni
9. What are the filtering units of the kidney called?
Nephrons, Antibodies, Cilia, Dendrites
10. Who was known as the “Father of Traffic Safety”?
Brown, Nosaka, Eno, Jenkins
11. When was the term “disc jockey” first used?
1937, 1948, 1954, 1960
12. Gaborone is the national capital city of what country?
Belgium, Bulgaria, Botswana, Burma
13. What city actively celebrates Bunker Hill Day?
Portland, Dallas, Charleston, Boston
14. Who's on the U.S. $10 bill?
Washington, Cleveland, Jackson, Hamilton
ANSWERS:
1. Blue 2. Studebaker 3. 6 4. Blue stars 5. Lightning 6. Journey 7. Talk 8. Ideo 9. Nephrons 10. Eno (William Phelps) 11. 1937 12. Botswana 13. Boston 14. Hamilton