1. Who became the first U.S. president to be impeached and the only one prior to Bill Clinton (1999)?
Andrew Johnson, William McKinley, Woodrow Wilson, Richard Nixon
2. What product has used the ad-line, “Sometimes you feel like a nut, sometimes you don’t?"
Ice cream, Gelatin, Candy, Yogurt
3. 99% of us have one, but years ago an original cost nearly $16,000, one of "what"?
Telephone, Refrigerator, Television, Oven
4. Whose filling station was the employer of Gomer during the "Andy Griffith Show"?
Joe's, Tony's, Glenn's, Wally's
5. What was the first climate-controlled indoor shopping mall that opened in 1956?
Cotton Way, Bubbletop, Southdale Center, Ridgeway
6. Who's credited with inventing the electric fan in 1882?
Joseph Wharton, Schuyler Wheeler, Ben White, Ralph Baer
7. The U.S.' greatest-producing iron ore states are Minnesota and ...?
Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Michigan
8. Whose Secret Service code name was "Springtime"?
Grace Coolidge, Eleanor Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower, Patricia Nixon
9. What is tinea pedis more commonly known as?
Indigestion, Trick knee, Ingrown toenail, Athlete's foot
10. "Snert" is/was the family dog in which comic strip?
Cathy, Blondie, Gasoline Alley, Hagar the Horrible
11. Wyatt Earp’s associate “Doc” Holliday was what type of doctor?
General, Chiropractor, Bone, Dentist
12. What word did censors notably ban from “I Love Lucy” dialogs?
Pimp, Pregnant, Naked, Drugs
13. Arm, thumb, and mud are all types of ...?
Acids, Hurricanes, Wrestling, Fins
14. What means to calm or pacify?
Allay, Chen, Pade, Yoshida
ANSWERS: 1. Andrew Johnson 2. Candy (Almond Joy and Mounds bars) 3. Refrigerator 4. Wally's 5. Southdale Center (Edina, Minn.) 6. Schuyler Wheeler 7. Michigan 8. Mamie Eisenhower 9. Athlete's foot 10. Hagar the Horrible 11. Dentist 12. Pregnant 13. Wrestling 14. Allay