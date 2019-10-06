1. From older TV's "Happy Days" what was the first name of Potsie as played by Anson Williams?
Theodore, Warren, James, Scott
2. What is the union of the countries of Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands called?
Surinam, Principality, Benelux, Confederation
3. Which U.S. president had a left side scar on his scalp that ran from forehead to neck?
Jefferson, Jackson, McKinley, Nixon
4. What country has eight of the top ten tallest mountains in the world?
Pakistan, Andorra, Nepal, Botswana
5. Which "Trench" is the greatest depth in the Pacific Ocean?
Debson, Indian, De Leon, Mariana
6. What was among the nicknames of golfing great, Gene Sarazen?
Clubhouse, Squire, Prince, Jack
7. "Razor" was the name of which TV western character's horse?
Gene Autry, Lucas McCain, Paladin, Hoss Cartwright
8. The Scarsdale diet book was named for a town in which state?
You have free articles remaining.
Idaho, Maryland, Maine, New York
9. Whose advertising slogans have included, "All you add is love?"
IBM, Purina, Jeep, Pepsi
10. Which university's original name was Queen's College?
Oregon, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Yale
11. Whose official name does not include "The Republic of?"
El Salvador, Costa Rica, Belize, Nicaragua
12. Which type of "cramp" is graphospasm?
Running, Cooking, Writing, Swimming
13. Who or what was the famous "Man O' War?"
Dog, Ship, Volcano, Horse
14. Honolulu means protected "what" in Hawaiian?
Land, Mountain, Bay, Children
ANSWERS: 1. Warren 2. Benelux 3. Nixon 4. Nepal 5. Mariana 6. Squire 7. Lucas McCain (The Rifleman) 8. New York 9. Purina 10. Rutgers 11. Belize 12. Writing 13. Horse 14. Bay