1. From surveys what's the most common response when asked to name something there may be more than one of in your bed?
Blankets, People, Pillows, Stuffed animals
2. Though Lincoln was born in Kentucky, what state's license plates read "Land of Lincoln"?
Wisconsin, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois
3. When were those plates first used to feature the "Land of Lincoln" slogan?
1925, 1940, 1954, 1961
4. The Pony Express riders of 1860-1861 could not weigh more than how many pounds?
105, 120, 135, 150
5. Which U.S. president had a foreign country's capital named for him?
Monroe, Van Buren, McKinley, Truman
6. What was Mr. Proctor's first name of Proctor and Gamble fame?
Paul, Benjamin, Harley, Harold
7. Where was founder Ray Kroc's first McDonald's opened in 1955?
California, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois
8. Which famous director's trademark was cameo appearances in his movies?
John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock, Cecil B. DeMille, Sidney Sheldon
9. What author is credited with inventing the term of "Big Brother"?
Dr. Seuss, Lewis Carroll, George Orwell, William Shakespeare
10. Nicknamed "Big Lub" who's been the heaviest-weighing U.S. president?
Garfield, Cleveland, Arthur, Taft
11. Which sport's positions include wicketkeepers and batsmen?
Bouldering, Rugby, Cricket, Lacrosse
12. Jordan and which other country surround the Dead Sea?
Israel, Syria, Turkey, Kuwait
13. Generally speaking what color are most racquetballs?
White, Yellow, Red, Blue
14. A hermit crab has how many legs?
2, 4, 6, 8
ANSWERS:
1. Pillows 2. Illinois 3. 1954 4. 120 5. Monroe (Monrovia, Liberia) 6. Harley 7. Illinois 8. Alfred Hitchcock 9. George Orwell 10. Taft 11. Cricket 12. Israel 13. Blue 14. 4