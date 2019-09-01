1. In 1977 who became the first woman driver to compete in the Indianapolis 500?
Anne Direnzo, Janet Guthrie, Sharon Zitnick, Dee Dee Mitchell
2. What's the title character's first name in Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels"?
Legion, Edward, Lemuel, Louis
3. Of these whose official name does not include "The Kingdom of"?
Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Denmark
4. What was the nationality of Rudyard Kipling who created "Gunga Din"?
American, British, Canadian, Spanish
5. From the comics who were the parents of Bruce Wayne (Batman)?
James/Ruth, Henry/Mary, Thomas/Martha, Will/Margaret
6. When did George B. Hansburg invent the pogo stick?
1621, 1777, 1813, 1919
7. What is the national flower of New Zealand?
Thistle, Hibiscus, Kowhai, Poppy
8. Whose citizens are called "Cariocas"?
Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Madrid, Cairo
9. Which chess piece cannot move backwards?
Rook, King, Bishop, Pawn
10. Whose philosophy was "Passive Resistance"?
Khan, Gandhi, Churchill, Buddha
11. What's the "orbit" in the human body?
Navel, Eye socket, Kneecap, Earlobe
12. Who generally puts up circus tents?
Elehogs, Bobadores, Roustabouts, Clangmen
13. Whose nicknames included, "Ol' Ski-Nose"?
John Wayne, Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope, Mel Torme
14. What was a Roman gladiator's lance called?
Ocrea, Iaculum, Hasta, Scutum
ANSWERS: 1. Janet Guthrie 2. Lemuel 3. Iceland 4. British 5. Thomas/Martha 6. 1919 7. Kowhai 8. Rio de Janeiro 9. Pawn 10. Gandhi 11. Eye socket 12. Roustabouts 13. Bob Hope 14. Hasta