Members of the 2019 Homecoming Court at Rockridge High School are, from left: front row, sophomore attendants Jack Redlinger and Madison Heisch, junior attendants Eden DeTombe and Colby Mueller, and freshman attendants Bryan Blumenstein and Cierra Bush; middle row, senior queen candidates Rebecca Schroeder, Mackenzie Douglas, Samantha McManus, Ella Douglas, Isabel Buckrop, Gracie Ryckaert and Jade Reyes; back row, senior king candidates Tyler Hilligoss, Carter Gauley, Hunter Johnson, Nolan Throne, Mason DeKeyrel, Drake Bevans and Noah Jorgensen. The Homecoming Parade will start at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in Edgington and will be followed immediately by the pep rally and coronation at the school's south gym. The Homecoming Dance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the north gym. The court will be introduced at 9 p.m.