Joshua Eberts of Milan, a member of Boy Scout Troop 425, has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.
His Eagle Scout project was building a gazebo for the Sherrard Public Library in memory of classmate Alyn Hall, who died in 2018. He had to raise the funds needed to build the gazebo. Scouts, leaders and parents helped with the project, but 85% of the work was done by Eberts.
He has earned 50 merit badges and is an Order of the Arrow (O.A.) member.
Eberts also has completed the four-tier Programs of Religious Activities with Youth (PRAY), a program for Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and other youth groups. The four tiers are God and Me, God and Family, God and Church, and God and Life. The annual national average for completion is just 250 youths.
You have free articles remaining.
Eberts volunteers at the Milan Christian Food Pantry, the Rock Island Christian Care center and Wonderful Wednesdays public meals in Preemption.
He is the son of Bruce and Darcy Eberts and a senior at Sherrard High School.
Eberts' Eagle Scout ceremony will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Preemption United Methodist Church.