GENESEO — The Geneseo Harvest Time Music Festival will kick off a weekend of activities beginning with the 29th annual Maple Leaf Marching Band Classic on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Geneseo High School's Bob Reade Field.
The two-day festival concludes Sunday, Sept. 22, with festivities in Geneseo City Park.
The Maple Leaf Classic Marching Band Competition takes center stage from 2 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 21 with area high school bands competing for top honors.
Public is invited to the competition featuring high school bands from Alwood, Bettendorf, Cambridge, Canton, Dunlop, Farmington, Galesburg, Galva, Kewanee, LaSalle-Peru, Metamora, Monmouth-Roseville, Oak Park River Forest, Orion, Ottumwa, Pekin, Rochelle, Rock Falls, ROWVA, Sherrard, Streator, United Township and West Central.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
Geneseo Middle School Band students will perform the introduction and the Geneseo High School Marching Band will perform in exhibition at the conclusion of the evening.
From noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, in Geneseo City Park, or at the high school if it rains, activities will include a pork chop dinner and concessions, available from noon to 4 p.m., with karaoke and music from noon to 4:30 p.m.
The seventh- and eighth-grade choirs will perform at 1 p.m., with high school choirs at 2 p.m. Choirs representing grades 4-12 will present the grand finale at 4:45 p.m., with songs connected to this year’s theme, “Out of This World.”
A student talent show is from 3 to 4 p.m.
A silent auction will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with winners announced at 4 p.m. Raffle drawings will begin at 4 p.m. for large raffle items and conclude with smaller raffle items.
Prizes include one year of free groceries sponsored by Geneseo Fareway; 43-inch Vizio TV, Samsung Blue-Ray DVD Entertainment System, 15-inch HP Laptop, Cannon Scanner/Printer sponsored by GPAC; and an XBOX One X and Accessories sponsored by Hanford Insurance Agency, Central Bank and Pink’s Bus Service.
Tickets for raffle items are $10 each, three for $20 and 12 for $60, and are available at the festival and from band and choir members.
The two-day event is sponsored by Geneseo Performing Arts Council (GPAC), and proceeds benefit Geneseo band, choir and drama students.