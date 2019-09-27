Every year. the fifth- and sixth-grade students at St. Malachy’s School in Geneseo take a trip to Springfield.
In 2018, they visited Lincoln’s Tomb and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. Last Friday, Sept. 20, the students toured the Capitol building, Lincoln’s home and nearby New Salem.
Kristin Wilson, who teaches at St. Malachy’s and accompanied the students, said this year’s tour of the Capitol was “especially memorable as the group was able to visit the office of Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia), and we were able to do this because one of our students' father works with Sen. Anderson and arranged for us to see his office.”
“While the state Congress was not in session at the time of our visit, the group was still able to tour his office,” she said. “Additionally, his legislative assistant allowed the group onto the floor of the Senate, which was a real treat for the students.”