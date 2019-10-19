GENESEO — Golf is more than just a game to Geneseo's Jim Andrews.
In his quest to teach young people golf etiquette and respect for others, Andrews organized a free junior golf clinic at the Geneseo Country Club in the summer of 2014 for youth ages 7-16.
An avid golfer himself, his goals transcend behavior on the course. He wants the lessons learned to carry on throughout their lives.
He talked about the value of young people learning the game of golf, and said it not only teaches them patience but also to be respectful of others…”The respect for others is not just for the game of golf, but also in all aspects of their lives.”
Golf is a hobby that keeps him from thinking about his own health problems. He was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001 and continues to be monitored, and recently had the good news that his white blood cell count has improved.
In addition to an ongoing battle with skin cancer, he was hospitalized in 2014 when fluid gathered around his heart, and not long after being released from the hospital, he was back on the golf course.
The clinics are held each summer with the kids divided into age groups. One session each week covers the etiquette of golf. Participants watch a video before they take part in chipping and putting.
Andrews believes etiquette is a very important part of the game of golf. “That‘s where it all begins. I hope to see kids get involved in golf at an early age and maybe this clinic and tournament will attract more young people to the game.”
Following the success of the clinic's first year, Andrews decided the clinic should become an annual event and include a youth golf tournament.
“The kids seem to have a good time and their parents follow them along on the course, watching them play,” he said. “It is beneficial to everyone involved.”
In the second year of the clinic/tournament Matt Biddle, one of the clinic volunteers, asked the Geneseo County Club board to name the tournament the Andrews Junior Golf Tournament.
Andrews was not aware of the tournament name change until the first year of the tournament when he was given a plaque of recognition for his dedication to youth golf programs.
In recent years, volunteer, Ryan Gillespie, has taken charge of the tournament and Geneseo High School girls’ golf coach Jon Murray has taken charge of the clinic. Andrews continues to help with both clinic and tournament.
“I had played in the old Geneseo Country Club Jr. Tournament 25 years ago, way back when I was in eighth grade. Why my wife, Erin, and I moved our family back to Geneseo in the summer of 2015 we rejoined the country club. That is when I met Jim Andrews,” said Gillespie.
“The goal of the tournament is to simply get kids out on the course having a lot of fun, showing good sportsmanship and showing their parents what a nice time can be had wit the game of golf at our club,” Gillespie said. “Everyone seems to have a great time and I see shots from kids I couldn’t have dreamed of hitting back when I played in the tournament.”
Gillespie admits the tournament is a lot of work, and he added, “But it always is so much fun when you see the first fist pump from a boy or girl draining a putt or the smiles on their faces as the parents and members of the club cheer or them as they receive their plaques and medals.”
“He’s been running the summer golf clinic for years and is always kind to the kids at the chub,” Gillespie said of Andrews. “I’ve personally appreciated how he treats my own sons, Gavin, 10, and Declan, 7. He shakes their hands, asks them, ‘how are you doing young men?”, and inquires about their games. He treats them, and all the youth of the club like they re real members and golfers out there. They walk a little taller after their interactions with Jim.”
Andrews has been playing golf for nearly 70 years and recalled in his youth when he rode his bike to the Country Club to play the course. His own father, the late Jim Andrews, died when Andrews was 11 and he said how much he would have appreciated being able to play golf with his own dad.
“I carried my clubs on the handlebars of my bike,” said Andrews.
“I pretty much taught myself the game of golf,” he said. “I want these kids to have the benefit of knowing that other people care enough about them to help them learn a game they can enjoy all of their lives, and I couldn’t run this clinic without the help of many volunteers.”
Through the years he played golf as often as time allowed. Now retired from Deere & Co., he and his wife, Mariane, are on the links as often as possible.