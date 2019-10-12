GENESEO — If Geneseo seniors Eli Allen, Keeli Frerichs, and Ali Craig are our future, I'm going to kick back and enjoy the ride.
The trio is three of the more engaging and ego-free young people I have encountered. They each have a plan and the confidence to handle whatever life throws at them.
• Craig is the only one of the three to have a college decision in hand. The upbeat and optimistic senior is headed to Iowa State University to study interior design. She plays soccer and tennis at Geneseo but has an eye for art and design. She is the social media lead for three Geneseo-based stores.
Ali forced me to admit I'm an HGTV junkie. I made her promise to have me on TV when she has her own HGTV show.
• Allen plays football, wrestles and is part of the Geneseo track team. He says college is in his plans but hasn't decided where yet. His father works in the physical therapy field and that's where Eli is leaning career-wise. He joked that he wants to play tennis this coming spring instead of going out for track. "I just want to try something new,'' he said. He works for Pioneer in the summer.
• Frerichs plays volleyball, basketball, and soccer. She has looked at St. Ambrose University and Clarke College at Dubuque, Iowa. She plans to play soccer in college and pursue a career as a physical therapist. "I spent time with my grandparents when they were going through physical therapy and got a look at the field and the impact it has on people,'' she said. "I had thought about it before, but after seeing what goes on I want it even more. It's not easy, but it really is rewarding.''
THE FOOD
Options, options, options. On this day; one line is Mexican food and another is basic cafeteria fare.
It must be noted, the staff at Geneseo is amazing, kind, upbeat and diligent. My hat is off to them, the place was wiped clean after each lunch period and the floors were clean enough to eat off of.
I had a pepper jack cheeseburger, which was a five out of a possible four stars.
"I'm getting that next time,'' Ali said, just after I raved about the pepper jack burger.
All three of my dining mates went basic. Uncrustables peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fresh cucumbers (Keeli), carrots (Ali) and applesauce (Eli).
You lack for nothing at the Geneseo cafeteria. Fresh fruits and vegetables are available at every turn. Burgers, hot dogs, wraps, Bosco's and Max sticks are fan favorites. "Cheese wrapped in dough on a stick,'' Keeli said. "You cannot go wrong with a Bosco or Max.''
Time did not allow a dip into the slushy pool, but they are available each day along with ice cream, milk, water, and Powerade.
"You have to get the blue raspberry slushy,'' Ali said.
Note: In addition to my amazing burger, the potato salad was to die for. I swear my late Aunt Louise - the world's greatest potato-salad maker - was somewhere in the Geneseo kitchen.
The only food drawback was dry and cold french fries. We all had them and they were OK at best. "Ketchup fixes all that,'' Eli said.
The food at the Geneseo cafeteria is 3.5 out of a possible 4 stars. The pepper jack burger and potato salad are legit winners. Lots of healthy options are great but don't get the fries.
UPBEAT, POSITIVE, ONE REGRET
My lunchmates say Geneseo High School is small enough that everyone knows everyone, which is good and bad.
"It's positive and a negative, Ali said. "It's high school, of course, there is drama, but there is less drama here. Look around, this a pretty cool place and we have everything we need. And people really do look out for each other.''
The trio agreed that school infrastructure improvements have taken their high school experience to another level.
"We have a new theater and we have a new football field and we have a new front of the school,'' Eli said. "It's cool we get to benefit from them. It goes to show that our community cares about its schools. Truth is, our teachers here care about us. They challenge us, but they know we care and we know they care. It's a unique trust we have with them.''
With a nod from her classmates, Ali said she has one regret in her time at Geneseo.
"At first, I was afraid to be involved in all the things I should or could have been involved with,'' she said. "I don't have a good explanation for it, but this is not the kind of school where you aren't involved. There is something for everyone. My mistake was not trying all I could have tried when I was younger.''
"Like I said, I would love to try tennis or even golf,'' Eli said, knowing he won't because of commitments to other sports. "Just remember, it's OK to be involved.''
THE WORLD AROUND THEM
When asked if the world they are about to lead is on solid footing, the three agreed that it is. That said, Ali, Keeli and Eli have their own plans on how to make it better, but...
"I wish people would treat each other with more respect, but things are OK,'' Keeli said. "It's going to be our turn (to lead) and I like the fact we all have an equal chance to make a difference in the world. We live in a time where you can chase your dream as long as you want.''
Eli says growing up in Geneseo is different than other places.
"Some towns and schools look at things in a negative way,'' he said. "That's not what we are about or what Geneseo is about. I love that we preach sportsmanship. It's OK to shake someone's hand and help them up after a play or a match or if you are meeting them for the first time. I like that we all believe there is a chance for us to do good in life and have an impact. It's a mindset we have here. Everyone believes in each other.''
WHEELS
Eli drives a 2011 Honda with 90,000 miles that's in great shape. He says he respects his car and takes care of it because he needs it.
"You don't want to come out of wrestling practice with it being 20-below and not be able to get home,'' he said.
Keeli chuckled and lowered her head when she talked wheels. "A 2009 Mercury Mariner, with 100,000-plus miles on it,'' she said. "It runs. I say I don't beat it, but others might say differently. It does the trick.''
"She's hanging in there,'' Ali said of her 2009 Chevy Impala, with over 200,000 miles. "Beat it? It depends on the day. Of course, I want something newer and better, but I don't make those decisions. Hint, hint.''
CONCLUSION
After 30 minutes, the Geneseo cafeteria had emptied. Then the three of us said our goodbyes. B-lunch was history.
As I walked to my car, three things kept running through my head.
• The young people I just chatted with are kind, respectful and have an amazing outlook on life. I hope they will let me work for them someday.
• They confirmed my belief that they do things the right way at Geneseo High School. Not special, just right. Always.
• I wish I had more Geneseo potato salad.