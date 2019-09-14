ROCK ISLAND — Before Nate Sheets sat, he held two slices of Happy Joe's Pizza, a pair of large breadsticks, a bowl of chicken tortilla soup, two chocolate chip cookies and a large glob of ranch dressing.
"Can you believe he dips his pizza in the ranch dressing, then in the soup and then eats it?'' asked Alleman Catholic High School senior Paul "Paulie'' Rouse, who with Sheets, Nate Lewis-Bresnahan and Roberto "Berto'' Torres, made of up the foursome for this week's Cafeteria Confidential.
"It's awesome,'' Sheets said of his odd dipping combination, offering a taste to anyone interested. "Great stuff. I only hope I put enough ranch on my tray to get me through to my cookies.''
This week's Cafeteria Confidential is Stop No. 2 on our every-other-week lunch-and-talk adventure through the local high schools.
MY DINING PARTNERS
• Rouse is a football and basketball player, who is also a member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Dance Marathon and Student Hunger Drive.
• Lewis-Bresnahan is a track athlete and football player, who might have the most unique vehicle sitting in the Alleman High School parking lot.
• Sheets is a football and baseball player, who is also part of the Student Hunger Drive.
• Torres plays football, wrestles and is the one guy everyone turns to for humor. Rouse is a close second to Torres in funnyman department.
On this day, the temperature outside hovered near 90 degrees and the Alleman cafeteria, despite fans everywhere, was hot. The next school day, because of temperatures in the 90s, Alleman dismissed classes at 1:10 p.m.
"Thing is, this is cool for this building,'' Rouse said of the Alleman cafeteria. Unlike most local high schools, Alleman is not air-conditioned. "You should be in my English class, it's a boiler. But yet, we deal with it.''
Heat aside, the four — in our 30 minutes together — said life inside a small Catholic High School is good.
"What you like most is what you like least,'' Torres said, poking fun at Sheets' penchant for mixing Ranch dressing and tortilla soup, though Torres dipped his pizza in Ranch dressing. "If you have an issue, you have lots of people willing to help. Everyone cares, they really do. The problem is everyone knows your business, and there are times when they don't need to know your stuff.''
Lewis-Bresnahan says some things that go on at other schools, has no place inside Alleman's halls.
"You never have to look over your shoulder to see if someone's coming after you,'' he said. "Not here. You can turn your back because most everyone has your back. We are in high school, we are supposed to complain, but it's good here.''
FUTURE PLANS
Of the four, only Rouse is set on his college choice, though all of them have post-high school plans and dreams.
Rouse will attend the University of Iowa and seek a career in finance or as an attorney. Sheets says a career in sports management or business is his path, while Torres is looking for a career in law enforcement. Lewis-Bresnahan has enlisted in the United States Marines and reports for duty in June.
"You have to love a good challenge,'' Lewis-Bresnahan said of the prospects of defending his country.
Those surrounding him praised and thanked their classmate for his decision to look after them.
"I've always thought about a military career and I like the team environment,'' Lewis-Bresnahan said, giving props to Sheets' older brother, Zach, who is serving as a member of the United States Army. "Do what's right and look out for the next guy is important to me.'
THE FOOD
Every Wednesday is pizza day at Alleman, and you cannot go wrong with Happy Joe's Pizza.
You have free articles remaining.
It drew rave reviews from our cast and the many of those around us.
Pizza aside, the chicken tortilla soup is a fan favorite. "Hearty and always good,'' Rouse said while noting chicken strips have long been an AHS cafeteria staple on his tray. "You cannot go wrong with the soup.''
Torres took lettuce, but never touched his during the meal, noshing on pizza dipped in Ranch dressing while singing the praises of the school's rib sandwich. Torres also revealed the reason he selected only one chocolate chip cookie on this day.''
"The cookies are to die for,'' he said while knocking off his only chocolate chip cookie in two bites, then asking Rouse if he could have one of his three cookies.
"Help a dude out,'' Torres said to Rouse as Rouse shared his third cookie. "I appreciate you. I'm going to make it through the rest of the day thanks to you. My plan was both of us to have two, but you were going to start with three and I was going to start one ... you get my math? You got a big heart, dude.''
The pizza for lunch at Alleman is a no brainer here, nabbing a four out four on our rating scale. The tortilla soup and chocolate chip cookies also topped out at four out of four.
Only Lewis-Bresnahan opted for fruit, selected peaches of which he ate none. The peaches in syrup get an incomplete, as does the salad Torres did not touch.
MUSIC
The foursome has a wide range of musical tastes, but all of them enjoy rap. Rouse says it's country in the summer and rap in the winter.
"It's a feel thing,'' he said. "You gotta have country to get you through the hot months and then rap during basketball.''
Sheets agreed with Rouse, citing the Mississippi Valley Fair as a big reason for liking country music in the summer.
"The fair rocks,'' said Sheets while giving props to veteran rapper Kid Cudi as one of his all-time favorites. "I'll listen to some classic rock as well.''
Lewis-Bresnahan, a man after my own heart, is OK with rap but gave huge props to good old rock-n-roll, citing a big love for The Beatles.
"Classic stuff,'' he said. "How can you not love all that is The Beatles?''
Torres gave mad props to rapper Travis Scott for his music and his partner/girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
"His music is good and Kylie Jenner is a billionaire, dude,'' Torres said. "I respect him on all fronts.''
WHEELS
Rouse drives a 2018 Volvo, while Sheets works his way about town in a 2002 green Chevy S10 pickup with only 86,000 miles on it. Torres has just purchased a 2013 Honda Civic.
"My grandfather didn't drive it much, so I'm gonna drive it until the wheels fall off,'' Sheets said of his late-model truck. ''She's sturdy and reliable, and sometimes I'm not as kind to her as I should be. But she always answers.''
When the subject of wheels came up, Lewis-Bresnahan tossed his arms in the air in victory. He rolls in a brown 1999 Chevy Silverado with an odometer reading of an eye-popping 273,000 miles.
"Proud of every inch of that ride,'' Lewis-Bresnahan said. "It is dependable and says a lot about my personality. I'm not a fancy guy and when I'm rolling in that thing everyone knows it's me coming their way. It's still going strong.''
As the second wave of lunch-goers rolled into the Alleman cafeteria, Sheets and Rouse yelled "Rollovers,'' meaning they were behind in moving on to their next class.
And with that, my four lunch partners prepared to face the afternoon heat.