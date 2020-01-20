Shane Brown: Who knew chili and cinnamon rolls is an accepted culinary combo?

"That's nothing," a distant Facebook friend chimed in. "I once had a roommate from Galesburg, Ill. He used to eat chili with peanut butter sandwiches and thought it was completely normal."

Um ... that's not normal? I grew up in Galesburg myself, and I spent most of my childhood being fed chili and peanut butter sandwiches on the regular by the fine folks at Community Unit School District #205. Just the other day, I heated up some chili, pulled out some Wonder bread, slapped on some peanut butter, and called it lunch. I've eaten chili with peanut butter sandwiches my entire life. Not once did I think it was weird. Its just how people eat chili — isn't it?

Spoiler: It is decidedly not normal. And I had no idea. And now I've lost all sense of right and wrong, and I'm in an existential crisis. Thanks a lot, lunch ladies.

I'm thinking the moral of the story here can go two ways: Either (1) All of us are weird in our own way, whether it's our upbringing, our culture, or the state we call home, and maybe we should stop finger-pointing and just embrace our collective weirdness. Or (2) Grade-school lunch ladies were the original social influencers and are far more powerful than any of us ever realized.

Should my illustrious faux journalism career ever end, maybe that's how I'll spend my golden years — working in a school cafeteria and devoting my life to making little kids think that insane food combinations are perfectly normal. If one day my column disappears, and then your child comes home from school asking for a sausage and banana pizza with extra mustard, my work will be done.

Shane Brown is a columnist for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Email him at sbrown@qconline.com or visit his blog at shanebrown.blogspot.com.

