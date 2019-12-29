SHANE BROWN: The Quad-Cities' own Tripmaster Monkey recorded best album of 2019

2. Ride, "This Is Not a Safe Place": When Ride, a '90s Brit shoegazer band, announced its reunion back in 2014, it was a dream come true for yours truly. I've spent most of my life championing the band to anyone who would listen, and when it announced its first U.S. comeback show, my friends and I packed up the car and drove to NYC to be in that crowd. But no one, not even me, could have anticipated that the post-reunion output would be as good as it's been. "This is Not a Safe Place" is the second album since the comeback, and rather than retreading its vintage psychedelic sound, Ride has continued to expand its sonic palette while giving bands a clinic in what a second go-around should sound like. "It's funny, people hate you to change," they sing on "Repetition." "They want you just to repeat and stay the same." No worries here, lads. We're still along for the Ride.