SHANE BROWN: The Hallmark movie you WON'T see this season

In the first year or two that Hallmark was churning these things out, Big City Boyfriend was usually a reprehensible jerk we couldn't wait to dump. Sometimes he was revealed as a cheater right out the gate. Boo on you, Big City Boyfriend. But Hallmark soon discovered you can't make Big City Boyfriend a complete ass because that reflects poorly on our beloved heroine. If she's a perfect person (which she always is), how could she have ever had such lousy taste in men?

In the more recent Hallmark movies I've seen, Big City Boyfriend is far less of a heel. Sometimes he doesn't even exist at all. Sometimes, our heroine's only boyfriend is her job. When Big City Boyfriend IS there, his biggest crime is that he works too much, or he works for the company that's trying to foreclose on the Christmas tree farm. Either way, he's not that bad of a guy. He's just not THE guy.

Ergo, here's my idea for a truly great Hallmark Christmas movie:

Big City Girl gets sent to Nowheresville, meets hunky guy, falls in love, blah blah blah. As is the common trope, Big City Boyfriend turns up in Nowheresville to surprise Big City Girl on Christmas Eve. They realize they've grown apart as people, and Big City Boyfriend is gently dumped. But instead of following Big City Girl back to the party, instead the film follows the newly minted ex-boyfriend back to the Big City.