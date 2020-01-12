Shane Brown: Social media isn't always evil. It reunited this daughter and mother

It happens like clockwork.
Whenever New Year's resolutions reach fever pitch, people will start deleting themselves from Facebook and declaring themselves free from the tyranny of social media.
I've never understood this grand gesture. To me, saying, "I hate social media" makes as much sense as saying, "I hate mail." Social media is just a new, efficient way of interacting with people.
Is there negativity, hatred, racism and closed-mindedness on social media? You betcha. If you don't believe me, send my uncle a friend request. But why let it bother you? My mouse has a scroll button for a reason. If I see something stupid on Facebook, I scroll past it and don't let it ruin my day.
Don't give up on social media. Sometimes it can be amazing.
Last week I got a message from my friend Jenny. I think the last time we talked at length, I'd just graduated from high school. But she had one heck of a story to tell me.
Jenny was adopted when she was a baby. She was raised by a loving mother, but she'd always been curious about the identity of her biological mom.
"I grew up with family I loved," she said. "But I never really felt a sense of true belonging."
For some time, Jenny toyed with the idea of searching for her birth mother.
"A few years back, Illinois passed a law that unsealed my adoption records," Jenny said. "I filled out all the paperwork but never turned it in. I guess I was worried about being rejected. Every year on my birthday, I'd pull that paperwork out and think about submitting it. Last year I turned 45, and figured it was now or never."
Last week, she opened her mail to find a copy of her birth certificate listing the name of her biological mother. A quick investigation on social media revealed a woman in Illinois with a matching name. Here's where it gets weird. And more than a little confusing.
Jenny tried to contact the woman, but her message went unread and unanswered. Undaunted, Jenny looked up the woman's list of Facebook friends. One of those Facebook friends shared a mutual friend with Jenny. That mutual friend was me.
Suddenly I was the middleman in this mystery. Turns out our mutual friend was Veronica, a former newsroom artist here at the paper. Veronica moved away years ago, but she's awesome, and we still stay in touch. Jenny wanted me to contact Veronica to see if Veronica could contact Maybe-Mom on Jenny's behalf. Told you it was confusing.
This was a sticky situation. I understood Jenny's curiosity. I was adopted by my dad when I was a wee Shaneling. He's the only dad I will ever want, need or love — I just don't happen to share his DNA. I never met my biological father (who died last year), nor did I ever want to. Through social media, however, I discovered an entire brood of biological look-alike half-siblings I'd never met. We've corresponded online, and it's been fun getting to know them.
On the other hand, what if this woman didn't want to be found? Adoption papers are sealed for a reason. Not everybody who gives up a child yearns for that fateful door knock years later. What if my actions were about to ruin some woman's entire life? I didn't want that kind of responsibility.
Instead, I passed the buck to Veronica. I filled her in with a quick message. As it turned out, Maybe-Mom wasn't just Veronica's Facebook friend. She was, in fact, the best friend of Veronica's mom.
"Whoa," Veronica texted me. "I'm actually in the car with my mom right now. Let me talk to her about it."
Veronica's mom was certain Jenny had the wrong person. Her friend never mentioned putting a child up for adoption. Still, Veronica's mom wanted to speak to Jenny. After making sure Jenny's intentions were good, she went to her friend's house and relayed the whole story.
It turns out that Maybe-Mom WAS Jenny's biological mother. She had gotten pregnant as a teen, and her family sent her away to have the baby in secret. While she later shared the secret with her husband, her best friend (Veronica's mom) never knew. Her son, who grew up as an only child, never knew.
With one message to Veronica, I had pulled one very large cat out of the bag. This was better than a soap opera — unless I was the villain in the story. Gulp.
Later that night, Jenny got the phone call she'd been waiting 18 years for. Since then, they've video-chatted daily. Jenny's birth mother and family are heading to Kansas City to meet her. Her newly found half-brother is flying out next month.
"It's surreal but exciting," Jenny told me. "We just instantly meshed, and it feels like we've always been a family. She told me her heart is full, and she feels like a weight has been lifted. My half-brother told me I've brought her happiness back."
"I've always been searching for my real identity. Call it soul-searching, if you will. I've always felt like I didn't know who I really was. I know it sounds strange, but in a matter of days, that feeling has gone."
I'm an optimist, but even I know meeting a stranger who happened to birth you isn't going to instantly patch every hole in your life. But it sounds as if everyone's heads and hearts are in the right place. If you're the praying type, give Jenny and her birth mom a shout-out this week in hopes their reunion goes well.
Next time you make your New Year's resolution and contemplate abandoning social media, think about how much smaller it makes the world. Think about how social media allowed Jenny to find her birth mom in less than a day. If the reunion goes well, it's all thanks to Facebook.
Wait, I take that back. If the reunion goes well, it's all thanks to ME. All hail Shane, Uniter of Families and Master of the Cyber-Universe. Unless things go poorly. In which case, it's totally Facebook's fault.
Shane Brown is a columnist for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Email him at sbrown@qconline.com or visit his blog at shanebrown.blogspot.com.