Shane Brown: Social media isn't always evil. It reunited this daughter and mother

Later that night, Jenny got the phone call she'd been waiting 18 years for. Since then, they've video-chatted daily. Jenny's birth mother and family are heading to Kansas City to meet her. Her newly found half-brother is flying out next month.

"It's surreal but exciting," Jenny told me. "We just instantly meshed, and it feels like we've always been a family. She told me her heart is full, and she feels like a weight has been lifted. My half-brother told me I've brought her happiness back."

"I've always been searching for my real identity. Call it soul-searching, if you will. I've always felt like I didn't know who I really was. I know it sounds strange, but in a matter of days, that feeling has gone."

I'm an optimist, but even I know meeting a stranger who happened to birth you isn't going to instantly patch every hole in your life. But it sounds as if everyone's heads and hearts are in the right place. If you're the praying type, give Jenny and her birth mom a shout-out this week in hopes their reunion goes well.

Next time you make your New Year's resolution and contemplate abandoning social media, think about how much smaller it makes the world. Think about how social media allowed Jenny to find her birth mom in less than a day. If the reunion goes well, it's all thanks to Facebook.

Wait, I take that back. If the reunion goes well, it's all thanks to ME. All hail Shane, Uniter of Families and Master of the Cyber-Universe. Unless things go poorly. In which case, it's totally Facebook's fault.

Shane Brown is a columnist for the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com. Email him at sbrown@qconline.com or visit his blog at shanebrown.blogspot.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.