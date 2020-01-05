Shane Brown: 'Sex Education' was the best show on TV in 2019

5. "Game of Thrones" (HBO): OK, so the finale wasn't everything we wanted it to be. But even at its worst, "Game of Thrones" flew fire-breathing circles around most everything else on TV. People don't get worked up over a show's ending unless the show was truly something special. In the wrong hands, "Game of Thrones" could have been little more than "hot babes on dragons." Instead, we fell deep into the world of Westeros and the greatest fantasy epic since "Lord of the Rings." Every episode was a mini-movie that cost more to make than your average theatrical release. The bar of television will forever be raised. "Game of Thrones" (as well as most of its characters) is dead. Long live "Game of Thrones."

4. "Rick and Morty" (Adult Swim): This show has been renewed until basically the end of time, but Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon only release new episodes when they're good and ready. The wait always seems to pay off. With its trademark lightning-fast jokes within jokes within jokes that are actually meta-commentaries about television, society and life, "Rick and Morty" remains the most inventive and clever show on TV.