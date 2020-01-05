Shane Brown: 'Sex Education' was the best show on TV in 2019

The new golden age of TV continued to deliver in 2019, with the sad asterisk being that a lot of great shows came to an end last year. Because a kajillion new streaming services are offering more competition, it'll be harder than ever for new offerings to become breakout hits. Will 2020 rise to the challenge? For now, let's look at my faves for one of the best years in television history:
10. "Riverdale" (The CW): Some shows are so over-the-top, you can't help but cringe and wonder what the producers were thinking. "Riverdale," on the other hand, revels in it. It's the soap opera today's generation needs. It's "Twin Peaks" meets "Days of Our Lives" meets comic books. From hooded killers and masked vigilantes to sinister cults and evil board games, "Riverdale" checks all the boxes you need for hammy popcorn drama.
9. "The Good Place" (NBC): Mike Schur is a sitcom visionary, and "The Good Place" could well be his opus. It's funny. Really funny. Pee-your-pants funny. But behind the laughs is a show with a massive brain and bold heart that holds a mirror to society and gets seriously deep about what it means to be a good person in the modern era. It's silly and goofy at times, and an emotional roller coaster at others, and there's truly nothing else like it. When it ends its run later this year, it'll leave a hole that won't be filled until Schur's next project is unveiled.
8. "Life in Pieces" (CBS): Shame on CBS for never giving "Life in Pieces" a fair shake. This smart, sharp family sitcom was seldom given a good time slot to shine, and when the network burned through the final season in two-episode bursts, the ax of cancellation was inevitable. What a shame. Originally written off as a copycat of ABC's "Modern Family," "Life in Pieces" flourished while "Modern Family" floundered. I hope the reruns land on a streaming service where others will discover and love the show as much as it deserves.
7. "His Dark Materials" (HBO): No matter how much the theme song and title credits may try to mimic it, "His Dark Materials" is not the natural successor to "Game of Thrones" — but it's still awfully good. This year, HBO and the BBC gave the big-budget treatment to the acclaimed young-adult novels of Philip Pullman, and the resulting show didn't disappoint. Stylish, dark and full of wonder, it's a world you can lose yourself in, whether you're a young adult or a grown man-boy lying on his couch on an otherwise boring Monday night.
6. "Silicon Valley" (HBO): HBO took a hit this year with the final bows of pretty much all its beloved shows. "Silicon Valley" was an especially hard loss. I can't imagine a world in which I no longer get to root for the hapless losers of Pied Piper as they wade through the pitfalls and trappings of the modern tech world. The finale — a word that still pains me to think of with this show — was especially perfect and poignant, but that's about all I can say without spoiling things.
5. "Game of Thrones" (HBO): OK, so the finale wasn't everything we wanted it to be. But even at its worst, "Game of Thrones" flew fire-breathing circles around most everything else on TV. People don't get worked up over a show's ending unless the show was truly something special. In the wrong hands, "Game of Thrones" could have been little more than "hot babes on dragons." Instead, we fell deep into the world of Westeros and the greatest fantasy epic since "Lord of the Rings." Every episode was a mini-movie that cost more to make than your average theatrical release. The bar of television will forever be raised. "Game of Thrones" (as well as most of its characters) is dead. Long live "Game of Thrones."
4. "Rick and Morty" (Adult Swim): This show has been renewed until basically the end of time, but Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon only release new episodes when they're good and ready. The wait always seems to pay off. With its trademark lightning-fast jokes within jokes within jokes that are actually meta-commentaries about television, society and life, "Rick and Morty" remains the most inventive and clever show on TV.
3. "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (The CW): Who would have thought that a light-hearted musical comedy-drama about mental illness would survive four seasons on network television? All credit must go to people at the CW, who listened to the critics and kept renewing "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" despite cultishly low ratings. But what a cult to be a member of! Challenging social stigma through song and dance is a tough order, but co-creator and star Rachel Bloom somehow made it work. Despite a perfect finale, I keep writing fifth season plot lines in my head, but I can't carry a tune half as well as Rachel dies.
2. "Los Espookys" (HBO): What on Earth IS this show? Created by stars Ana Fabrega and the hilariously deadpan "Saturday Night Live" writer Julio Torres, "Los Espookys" was the weirdest thing on TV in 2019. Set in a never-identified Latin American country, the always subtitled half-English, half-Spanish sitcom centers around a group of down-on-their-luck friends who turn their love of horror movies into a business, providing lo-fi campy frights for profit. It's absurd gothic fun fueled by tenderness and charm. Somehow, some way, it got renewed for a second season and I can't wait.
1. "Sex Education" (Netflix): Not nearly as tawdry as the title suggests, the best show of 2019 was a sleeper hit on Netflix whose second season arrives in just a couple weeks. It's a coming-of-age story centered around Otis, an inexperienced high-schooler who's smitten with Maeve, the class rebel. She's the only one who knows Otis' secret: His mom (played with glee and gusto by Gillian Anderson) is a famous outspoken sex therapist. Maeve hatches a plan to turn Otis' lineage into cash by making him the school sex guru, dispensing paid advice from a rundown lavatory. The subject matter gets a little racy, but it's a funny show with morality and a huge heart. Purposely vague in both setting and era (the kids are British, but the town looks like New England and they wear American letter jackets), it's the kind of show I'd imagine John Hughes putting a hearty stamp of approval on. It was the best thing I saw all year.
Dear 2020, bring it. Sincerely, your favorite couch potato.
