SHANE BROWN: Politics leads to a close encounter of the geekiest kind with a celebrity

Normally I shy away from politics in this column for one simple reason: As a beloved and cherished cultural icon, I know how much my opinion must mean to you. An endorsement from Shane would clearly be a golden ticket to the White House. For me to openly support a candidate just wouldn't be fair to the other campaigns.
But the heck with it. You've pressured me long enough, and I'm willing to share one nugget of political wisdom. After having weighed all the options and studied everyone's platforms, I can safely issue one proclamation: Of all the candidates running for president of our great land, Cory Booker has the girlfriend who smells the nicest.
Maybe no one cares what I think. That's probably a good thing because I'm not very politically minded. If I were enough of a journalist to merit an interview with an actual presidential candidate, I'd probably just ask him or her, "What's your favorite band?" Worse yet, I'd probably vote based on the answer.
Still, I like to stay informed. Living a stone's throw from Iowa gives us a chance to see most of the major candidates as they inevitably stump through town. So when opportunity presented itself last weekend to check out both Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg in the same day, I was in.
Up first was our paper's forum with Cory Booker at St. Ambrose University. It was great to pull up a bench and see a candidate in such an intimate setting. Little did I know how intimate things were about to get. All it took was a tap on my shoulder to wreck my world.
"Excuse me? Can I share this seat?"
"No problem," I whispered, before turning around and dying a little inside. Thus begins the story of how I spent an hour sharing a bench with Rosario Dawson. THE Rosario Dawson. In all the hubbub of Booker's appearance, I had completely forgotten he and the A-list actress are dating. I sure didn't expect her to be schlumping across Iowa with him. I assumed she had more, well, Hollywood-y things to do.
What followed was an insightful hour of policy discussion, probing questions and deep dialogue about the state of our nation. At least I think it was. People occasionally clapped, and I clapped along with them. Truth be told, I was only catching about every other sentence. OK, truth REALLY be told, Cory Booker could have been advocating for the murder of toddlers and I would've absent-mindedly clapped along. My brain had another agenda:
OMG, OMG, ROSARIO DAWSON JUST TOUCHED ME. ROSARIO DAWSON IS SITTING NEXT TO ME. Someone who was once in a Tarantino film is sitting next to me. She KNOWS Tarantino. I wonder what Tarantino's like? Wait, who cares about Tarantino; IT'S ROSARIO DAWSON. Should I turn around and look at her?
OMG, I LOOKED AT HER. SHE LOOKED BACK AT ME, SMILED, AND WAVED. I just made eye contact with Rosario Dawson. We are clearly now friends and she will soon ask me to co-star in "Rent 2." Shut up, brain, stop it. You're a grown adult. Stop geeking out. Yes, she's a famous actress. So what? She's just a person. Except better. I want to look at her again. DON'T LOOK AT HER AGAIN. LOOK AT ANYTHING ELSE IN THE WORLD.
See? There's Todd Mizener, our paper's marketing director, with his trusty camera. I wonder if he took a picture of us. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, let him have gotten a picture of us. I AM NOW SENDING PSYCHIC VIBES TO TODD MIZENER TO TAKE OUR PICTURE. Please, Todd, please. Wait, everyone's clapping. I should clap, too. Oh wait, Rosario is snapping her fingers instead of clapping because she's just that cool. Should I snap instead of clap? I DON'T KNOW HOW TO SNAP MY FINGERS!
OK, Shane. Get a hold of yourself. You're starting to sweat. Focus on what Cory Booker is saying. Something about education. Yes, Cory Booker, education is very important. God, she really does smell fantastic. Wait, if I can smell her, CAN SHE SMELL ME? Do I smell bad? Oh, GOD, I had a hot dog for lunch. DO I HAVE HOT DOG BREATH? Am I sitting next to Rosario Dawson while she regrets sitting down with HOT DOG GUY?
Uh oh, my phone's vibrating. Let me just nonchalantly slide it out of my pocket and ... OMG, IT'S TODD TEXTING ME A PICTURE OF ME AND ROSARIO. He knows me too well. Maybe I AM psychic! I'm SO stoked he got a picture of ... NOOOO! She looks like a goddess and I look like a warthog. TODD, YOU HAVE TO GET A BETTER PIC. Can I casually text that to him? Let me try ... annnnd, I just dropped my phone. Smooth, Shane.
Focus. You have a task at hand. When this event ends, everyone's going to clap. And then you will have 30 golden seconds in which you can commence small talk with one of your favorite actresses. It has to be something suave. It has to be something you can tell all your friends about. It has to be PERFECT. And it certainly can't be about politics because you've only listened to about 20% of what Cory's been saying.
Wait, Cory just wrapped up. Everyone's clapping. This is it, Shane. This is your moment. Don't dream it, be it.
And that is when I turned to People's Choice Award nominee Rosario Dawson and said the following:
"HA, HA, HA! THAT WAS WEIRD SITTING NEXT TO YOU! I'M A BIG FAN! YOU'RE GREAT! GO, CORY! THIS IS SO WEIRD. HA, HA!"
At which point, MTV Movie Award nominee and "Men In Black 2" star Rosario Dawson looked at me and said:
"I hope not bad weird?"
To which I suavely replied:
"NOT BAD WEIRD! DEFINITELY GOOD WEIRD! HA, HA, HA, I'M WEIRD! IT WAS GREAT TO MEET YOU! WE HAVE TO GO NOW! YOU'RE SO COOL! BYEEEEE!"
And then I left before hyperventilating into a sea of embarrassment. Ten minutes later, we were across town watching Pete Buttigieg, who was equally inspiring.
I still don't know who I'll be voting for in the coming elections. For the record, I did NOT share a bench with Pete's husband, Chasten, but in fairness, I bet he smells OK, too.
