SHANE BROWN: Politics leads to a close encounter of the geekiest kind with a celebrity

See? There's Todd Mizener, our paper's marketing director, with his trusty camera. I wonder if he took a picture of us. PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, let him have gotten a picture of us. I AM NOW SENDING PSYCHIC VIBES TO TODD MIZENER TO TAKE OUR PICTURE. Please, Todd, please. Wait, everyone's clapping. I should clap, too. Oh wait, Rosario is snapping her fingers instead of clapping because she's just that cool. Should I snap instead of clap? I DON'T KNOW HOW TO SNAP MY FINGERS!

OK, Shane. Get a hold of yourself. You're starting to sweat. Focus on what Cory Booker is saying. Something about education. Yes, Cory Booker, education is very important. God, she really does smell fantastic. Wait, if I can smell her, CAN SHE SMELL ME? Do I smell bad? Oh, GOD, I had a hot dog for lunch. DO I HAVE HOT DOG BREATH? Am I sitting next to Rosario Dawson while she regrets sitting down with HOT DOG GUY?

Uh oh, my phone's vibrating. Let me just nonchalantly slide it out of my pocket and ... OMG, IT'S TODD TEXTING ME A PICTURE OF ME AND ROSARIO. He knows me too well. Maybe I AM psychic! I'm SO stoked he got a picture of ... NOOOO! She looks like a goddess and I look like a warthog. TODD, YOU HAVE TO GET A BETTER PIC. Can I casually text that to him? Let me try ... annnnd, I just dropped my phone. Smooth, Shane.