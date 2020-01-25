Quad-Cities is home to 3 kinds of owls, but seeing them in the wild is rare

The owls at the Wapsi and other Quad-City area nature centers live in captivity because they can't live in the wild, Owings explained.

Why owls end up in captivity

The Wapsi's barred owl, for example, can't fly. It came from a former raptor rehabilitation center near Iowa City where it had been taken after being found by the side of a highway with wing injuries.

The Wapsi's great horned, on the other hand, is a good flyer and has all the tools it needs to get its own food — good eyesight, hearing, talons and beak — but it doesn't understand how to hunt because it imprinted on humans.

Apparently an animal lover picked it up off the ground somewhere in the Midwest as a fledgling that had fallen out of its nest with the intention of keeping it as a pet, Owings said.

"They thought he was cute," she said.

But as time went on, the person realized that he or she couldn't properly care for it and took it to a rehab center. The center "did everything it could to see if they could return it to the wild, but they couldn't," Owings said.

"He never learned how to be a wild bird," she said of the owl. "It's dependent on humans."