Back in May, I was driving on 20th Avenue in Rock Island when I noticed a small animal lying in the road. As I got closer, I saw three baby opossums that had been hit and killed.
I just couldn’t let this go, so I stopped and got out of my car. There was a yard sale going on a couple of doors down, so I went there to see if I could get a box to place over the animals.
I was putting the box over them when I noticed another baby opossum. This one was still alive and was crawling to its dead mother. A lady from the yard sale came down, and she said she had called someone about the animals about 45 minutes earlier. I also called the Rock Island Police Department, and they sent out an officer, who was very nice.
In the meantime, the lady from the yard sale brought a shovel, and she was able to pick up the dead animals. While she was doing that, we noticed movement in the mother’s pouch, and there was another live baby!
The lady placed the two live babies in two boxes, and the police officer said he would take them to a lady who takes care of wildlife. He placed the two boxes in his squad car, and off they went.
I followed up on the little things. Deb Kutsunis, of Rock Island, was the lady the opossums were taken to. I went to visit them, and they were all cute and cozy in a little towel, just taking life easy.
They were twisting and moving about, and at times they had their tails intertwined. One was biting on the towel and really hanging on. They wanted to be near each other.
Deb showed me little markings on their bellies — they were pouches, indicating they were females.
I just sat there watching them as Deb held onto them. She knew exactly what they needed and how to help them. She told me they were eating some formula mixed with baby cereal, canned cat food, and chopped fruit.
Someday they would be released into the wild, but while they were little, they had to be cared for.
I am so happy that I stopped to help. For some reason, I felt I had to. When I found out there were two babies that were still alive, that was proof that I did need to stop.
I want to thank the lady who came with the shovel and did what she did. And the boxes from the yard sale had another purpose that day! Thanks also to the officer who took the babies to Deb.
When any animal needs help, you have to do it.
If you want to make donations to Deb’s nonprofit group, send them to Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, 2521 32nd St., Rock Island, IL 61201.