When I first met Payton, it was magical. Love at first sight.
I said to myself, "What a dog!"
We met in the lobby of Trinity Medical Center where Payton works as one of the hospital's Caring Canines therapy dogs. He is currently on leave because of a torn ligament in his left knee. He will be back on the job in December.
I wanted to meet this handsome standard American bulldog for an interview, and it was worth it.
Payton was so happy the day we met. I think it was because he thought he was going back to work. He has a wonderful personality.
Football fans might recognize that he is named in honor of the Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton.
He was born in 2014 at Kentucky Lake American Bulldogs, located near Big Sandy, Tenn. He comes from a long line of working dogs.
Life has not been as smooth as Tennessee whiskey for Payton. He has had his share of medical problems. When he was a 1-year-old, he had a leg amputated.
Since he was unable to compete in the show ring or handle any heavy lifting, his owner Jeana Jagers, of Atkinson, decided to get him involved in being a therapy dog.
Payton has been a certified therapy dog through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs since 2018. He can go anywhere in the nation where therapy dogs are accepted.
He works mostly at Trinity, but he can also work in a nursing home or a school.
Payton is just the sweetest of dogs. He just beams with happiness. Despite having one leg amputated he is still strong and active. He loves to play tug-of-war. He even runs and plays with his BFF, George the donkey.
He has a sister, who is a year younger, and a niece. It seems like he has a big family.
Payton sleeps in the bed. He has his place, and he's not moving for anyone.
His other owner, Kyle Jagers, always gives him the last sip of milk when he is through. Payton also likes Snausages and Purina dog food.
He goes to work with Jeana at Jagers' Pet Grooming, in Atkinson.
His veterinarian is Dr. Waidmann, at Sauk Trail Animal Hospital in Kewanee.
Payton's color is brindle and on his back, he has some spots that look like paw prints.
He is a joy to be around and will lighten your heart and make you feel good. He has been through so much already but has the strength to carry on and help others as a therapy dog. If you think he would roll over and call it quits, you'd better think again.
He is willing to come to see you and lift your spirits. He is a trained professional.
I have seen Payton in action, and he is a bit of a superhero, just like his namesake.