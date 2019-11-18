Info Box - 111819

Quad-Citians share their pet stories in Creature Feature, appearing Mondays in the Life section. This story was submitted by Shirley Barrett, of Rock Island, on behalf of Kyle and Jeana Jagers, of Atkinson. If you want to share your pet's story, email your submission to press@qconline.com and attach a photo in JPG form. Or send a story and photo via regular mail to Creature Feature, Features Department, Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244.