Miss Sophie is the queen of the jungle when she’s taking a nap in her leopard-print cat bed. When she is awake she's as gentle as a lamb. Miss Sophie also has a nice big bowl she likes to curl up and nap in.
She is a very pretty calico with one hazel eye and one green one.
The 1 1/2-year-old cat has been with Jim and Darcy Foster of Moline since she was a kitten. They adopted her from Kings Harvest No Kill Shelter, in Davenport. Before her adoption, Miss Sophie’s name was “Pink” because of her very pink nose.
Miss Sophie keeps quite busy. She likes to lie by the sliding doors and watch the squirrels eating nuts. She sits close to the fish tank and keeps a close eye on the fish as they swim around. To top it off, she sees the snails floating by sitting on a spinach leaf while they eat it. Then she does double-take to make sure she is really seeing the odd sight. There are a lot of snails in the tank.
One of the toys Miss Sophie likes is a plastic spring she can bat around. She likes the feathers on a string and has lots of fun with it. Then there is the old laser light beam she can chase but never catch. The same can be said about the fish. She gets very close. Miss Sophie's the kind of cat who can, and will, find something to play with. After all that playing, she likes to take a nap, especially since she is the queen of the jungle.
Miss Sophie goes to Compassionate Care in Rock Island for her medical needs. She feels very welcomed every time she visits.
Miss Sophie eats Fancy Feast and Purina Pro-Plan foods.
She is happy to have a good home with lots of love. That is what all of the animals who are not as lucky as Miss Sophie ever want. If you don't mind, Miss Sophie will get back to her just being herself. The publicity of Creature Feature might make her nose blush and get even pinker.