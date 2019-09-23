I just met two adorable dogs - Miley and Ollie.
Miley is a golden doodle with very wavey and curly reddish fur. Ozzie is a chocolate brown cockapoo. He is 10-years old and also has very curly hair.
The two dogs came from different breeders but they are both happy active dogs.
Ozzie greeted me with a stuffed toy in his mouth. Miley just wanted to play with her tennis balls. They say she is addicted to tennis balls.
She plays a little game where she rolls the ball under the table or chair and she knows her owner Leslie will get down on the floor and fetch it back for her.
These two curly-haired dogs have toys stacked up in the kennel and they know there is no room for them, but that's ok because they seldom go there.
When they go for walks they are side by side. They love going to the dog parks and walking on bike paths. They even enjoy a run or two down by the river.
They play hide and seek and they know just where to look. You can't fool these two.
Ozzie likes to watch TV and will run towards the screen when he sees a dog, even a cartoon one. He might even give it a growl or two.
Miley could care less about TV.
The duo attended K-9 University in East Moline for their training. They are pretty smart.
Ozzie even knows a trick. He loves to hear the word 'boom,' and he just falls over and plays dead. Miley just looks at him and figures he's just playing. It's all in good fun.
Ozzie knows where his leash is kept. So when they want to go out they just hit the bell hanging next to the door. I told you they were smart.
They both like to sleep in the bed. When the family's grown-up children come for a visit they might have a little fight as to who sleeps with which dog. The dogs love the attention.
When Grandma and Papa come to visit Miley and Ozzie get really excited. After all, they are their 'grand-dogs.'
I felt so welcomed by these two. I even got a few kisses. I never say no to those kinds of kisses.
They told me that Miley and Ozzie occasionally get to go to Bent River Brewing in Rock Island. Who says they can't have some fun out on the town and have a little party once in a while.
They love their puppy biscuits and dry dog food. Ozzie also likes some cheese now and then.
They go to Rock Island Animal Hospital for their medical needs. For their grooming needs they head out to American Dog in Moline, it makes them feel very patriotic. They get little bandanas to strut around in when they are finished.
They seemed pretty happy to be part of the Creature Feature column and wagged their little tails in approval.
I left there knowing I had two more four-legged sweethearts in my life.