The first time I saw the darling rabbit named Melvin I said to myself, "What big long ears you have.”
Melvin is a 3-year-old Flemish giant rabbit who calls Teske Pet & Garden, in Moline, home.
He was six weeks old when he arrived at Teske's. They found him through a friend, of a friend.
Melvin, who is very well taken care of, is a friendly-welcoming rabbit, which is no wonder since he is of Belgian descent. Being Belgian and living in Moline is a good fit.
His color is very pretty and is called called agouti. Agouti is a grayish color with a 'salt and pepper' appearance.
He weighs-in at a stout 13-pounds. The Flemish giant is one of the largest breeds of the domestic rabbit so he comes by his size honestly. He is proud of his size and if you tease him, he will just turn his nose and ears up and hop away. He might even stick his tongue out at you.
He is his own rabbit and a fancy one at that. Melvin is popular with the shoppers at Teske’s 's especially the children. They love to meet him and have their picture taken with him. It's usually love at first sight for anyone who meets him.
Melvin, whose birthday is in February, enjoys Oxbow Simple Rewards Baked Treats with Cranberry and he even sits up for them. His big ears recognize the sound of treat bag when they open it, and he’s ready to nibble them down. He also gets fresh veggies daily. He loves bananas, his Rabbit pellets, and hay. Hay is very important in a rabbit's diet.
Melvin can’t eat just anything – one time he had an allergic reaction to some basil herb and had to be taken to River Bend Animal, in Moline. He is doing just fine now.
Yes, he uses a litter box, talk about a smart rabbit. He's got it made.
His regular vet is Compassionate Care Veterinary Clinic, on 18th Avenue in Rock Island.
Melvin, who is neutered, gets to run around in the store during “certain parts of the day” to get his exercise and check out what other creatures are in the shop. He likes to make the rounds and pick-up on the latest gossip but Melvin can keep a secret.
He is also a bit of a local media darling. You can catch him in Teske’s TV commercials, but he doesn’t do autographs when you hop in of for a visit. He’s got star power and probably should have his own Disney movie.