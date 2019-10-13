Henry has a lot going for him. He has his own Facebook page, Henry's Christmas Yard, so check him out. What you see is what you get. He's a dog of many tales.
Henry's life wasn't all that great a few years ago. He came from a hoarder's house in Louisiana, along with about 30 other Shar-Peis. The Louisiana Shar-Pei club couldn't handle that many, so the Houston, Texas, Shar-Pei club helped out by taking half of the dogs. They were flown there by a retired couple who donated the flight.
I saw a few pictures of the dogs, and they were not in great shape.
Henry is a bear-coat Shar-Pei. He ended up in Des Moines, Iowa, and that's when Scott saw him on Facebook, and that was it. Henry had a home at last.
Scott left his name just as it was — Henry. He figured Henry had been through enough change, and for sure he wasn't changing his name. He's been with Scott for two years, and he is now 7 years old.
Henry doesn't care about toys, and he doesn't have time for TV. He loves going to the dog park in Bettendorf to check things out and get his exercise. He also loves riding in the car while hanging his head out the window and feeling the breeze on his cute face.
Henry has a doggie door so he can go out and come back in when he decides to. However, at night that door is locked because Henry might figure he will go out on the town and explore things.
He has three beds — one in the living room, one in the bedroom, and one on the porch.
Scott said Henry doesn't bark much, but when he does, he means business.
Henry weighs 45 pounds and is solid as a rock.
He loves to roll in the snow. He knows that Santa's visit is getting close when the snow starts falling in the winter!
Henry goes to doggie day care once a week so he can mingle with his own kind, and he is going to go to training to become a therapy dog so he can visit patients in hospitals and nursing homes and let them know they are loved.
Yes, a dog like Henry can spread all kinds of love. He is so adorable.
Henry loves his Blue Buffalo dry food and pizza crusts.
He goes to American Dog in Moline for grooming and to the Risius Family Veterinary Service in Eldridge, Iowa.
I really enjoyed meeting Henry. He was such a delight. His face was just darling, and each little wrinkle was special. He is a very healthy-looking Shar-Pei. Oh, and his teeth were a perfect white. I am not sure what toothpaste he uses, but it works.
Check Henry out on his Facebook page. He is a busy Shar-Pei.