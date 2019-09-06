When Hank ended up at Animal Aid Humane Society in Moline the first time he was more or less a puppy. Someone just threw him over the fence and left him.
Scared and unsure he took to hiding in the garden hose box at times. Then one day he was lucky enough to have someone adopt him. No more hiding, he could finally learn to trust people again. He had a home.
Hank, a handsome German shepard-mix, is a grown-up now and back at Animal Aid. He had been living in sunny Florida until his owner got a new job in Isreal and couldn't bring Hank overseas.
Foregoing shelters in Florida, Hank's owner brought him all the way back to Animal Aid Humane Society in hopes they could rekindle the magic and find him another good home. After saying their goodbyes the owner got back in the car and drove back to Florida the same day. I can only imagine the tears shed as the thoughtful owner made the long, lonely drive back without Hank.
Hank likes toys and to sleep in the bed. Hank also gets along with cats.
The beautiful German shepard-mix hasn't been back at Animal Aid very long. I hope someone will adopt him and give him a stable, loving home. He deserves a good life. Please inquire about him.
Hank isn't the only animal at Animal Aid whose owner has recently moved and couldn't take them. Mr. Kitty is a 13-year-old pretty white domestic shorthair cat.
I just couldn't believe all the beautiful animals at the no-kill shelter like Hank and especially Mr. Kitty, who need a good home. They have so many cats and kittens. I looked at them and said, "this is a people problem."
Not every animal owner is as responsible as Hank's or Mr. Kitty's. The homeless cat population is a direct result of irresponsible owners not having their pets spayed or neutered and then letting them roam the streets.
If it were not for the animal shelters like Animal Aid; Quad City Animal Welfare Center, in Milan; RI County Animal Care & Control, in Moline; and Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Shelter, in Davenport, to name a few, these animals would be starving and going without help. Thank goodness for the dedicated professionals and volunteers who dedicate their lives to helping animals in need.
The problem breaks my heart. Some pet owners need to follow the lead of Hank's former owner and do the responsible thing - give up a pet you can no longer care for. Or, wake up and start caring for your pets in a responsible way.
Animal Aid would like to build a new shelter. Given the depth of the problem, trust me they need the space. I would encourage everyone to contribute money and food to help this blessing of an animal shelter.
Animal Aid Humane Society is located at 239 50th St., in Moline. Their phone number is 1-309-797-6550.
You can get to PetFinder.com to see some of the pets currently available at the shelter.