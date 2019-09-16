I met Gracie one day when she was out for her daily walk. She was sporting a cute collar with the word Alaska on it with a leash to match.
The day I visited her she was taking a nap but soon came out and gently laid down right next to me, and stayed there until I left. Her shiny coat is soft and black. The touch of sugar on her snout divulges her years of experience as the white hair frames her nose.
Gregory, her owner, got Gracie from the Rock Island County Animal Shelter when she was about 4 years old. He said they weren’t exactly sure how old she was, but she was very skinny and obviously had been living in the streets.
Gracie is about 14 now, but she still gets around pretty well. Gregory said she was quite the jumper in her younger days. She isn’t too interested in toys anymore, but back in the day she loved to tear the squeaker out of her toys.
She was more adventurous when she was younger playing the occasional “game” of Houdini, escaping from her home and wandering off. A number of times she even survived walking down the middle of 18th Avenue in Rock Island.
Gracie doesn't advise any dog to attempt this kind of dangerous magic act but she admits it was exciting at the time. She chalks it up to the ignorance of youth. She’s older and wiser now and doesn’t leave home without Gregory.
During our visit, she whined a bit for a Greenie treat. She dropped it at first but then quickly gobbled it back up. When she isn’t nibbling on treats she takes MegaFlex vitamins and eats Nutro dry dog food. She goes to the Rock Island Animal Hospital for her vet care.
Gregory calls her "Princess" because she is such a graceful and polite dog. I can see why after spending time with her. She just has a certain way about her that is just darling.
Gracie and Gregory are well-traveled. They have visited North Dakota, Montana, Idaho and many more. She still has nightmares about the giant creatures called buffalo that she met during her travels.
Her health is good despite her advanced age. Gregory says Gracie has had some heart problems and a fatty tumor near her back leg.
She looks forward to her walks with Gregory, they keep things exciting. She just tries to be as active as possible and doesn’t want to become a couch potato in her old age.
She has come a long way since her days on the street and in the shelter. She isn’t skinny anymore and has a good home and a wonderful life.
As she lay next to me dozing, who knows what she is dreaming. All I do know is she is keeping that little bit of magic to herself.